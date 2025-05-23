Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Takes Huge Twist as Rapper is Branded Arsonist Who Torched Kid Cudi's Porsche — And Hurt his Dog — In 'Jealous Fit of Rage'

Ventura previously testified during week one of the trial about how Combs became irate when he learned about her relationship with Mescudi.

A visibly pregnant Ventura told the courtroom that Combs made a series of threats against her and Mescudi.

During his testimony, prosecutors asked him about a break-in at his Los Angeles home that occurred in December 2011.

The break-in occurred as Mescudi went to meet Ventura at a hotel after she told him that Combs found out about their relationship.

Mescudi said he called Combs, who said, "What's up," to which he responded, "Motherf--ker are you in my house?"

Combs allegedly told him, "I am here waiting for you," the rapper testified.