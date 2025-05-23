Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Takes Huge Twist as Rapper is Branded Arsonist Who Torched Kid Cudi's Porsche — And Hurt his Dog — In 'Jealous Fit of Rage'
Rapper Kid Cudi has claimed Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly broke into his home and "messed with his dog" in a jealous rage over his relationship with Cassie Ventura.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 41, made the admission while testifying against the shamed rapper, 55, during his sex trafficking trial in New York City on Thursday.
Jealous Rage
Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, also testified how weeks after Combs learned about his relationship with Ventura, his Porsche was set ablaze in the driveway of his home in Los Angeles in January 2012.
The courtroom was shown evidence photos of the damage to Mescudi's Porsche after the sportscar's convertible roof was cut open before a Molotov cocktail was thrown in it.
Photos showed the driver's seat's red leather interior heavily charred from the flames.
The interior driver's seat door suffered burn damage.
Ventura previously testified during week one of the trial about how Combs became irate when he learned about her relationship with Mescudi.
A visibly pregnant Ventura told the courtroom that Combs made a series of threats against her and Mescudi.
During his testimony, prosecutors asked him about a break-in at his Los Angeles home that occurred in December 2011.
The break-in occurred as Mescudi went to meet Ventura at a hotel after she told him that Combs found out about their relationship.
Mescudi said he called Combs, who said, "What's up," to which he responded, "Motherf--ker are you in my house?"
Combs allegedly told him, "I am here waiting for you," the rapper testified.
When Mescudi arrived at his house, he recalled the exterior as appearing normal, but once he got inside, he realized his security cameras had been moved.
Mescudi said some gifts he had bought for his family were opened, and his dog was locked in a bathroom.
When prosecutor Emily Johnson asked Mescudi about his car, the rapper said his dog sitter called him one morning in January 2012 and told him his Porsche was on fire.
Mescudi, who was at an ex-girlfriend's sister's house 45 minutes away, said his Porsche had been bombed by a Molotov cocktail.
When prosecutors asked about a photo of the car they showed him, Mescudi told them it was "the hole they cut in the roof of my car to put in the Molotov cocktail."
Mescudi's car bombing was mentioned in Ventura's lawsuit against Combs, which she filed in 2023.
Combs and his defense team have denied being involved in the alleged arson.
During her four-day testimony, Ventura said Combs and Mescudi eventually met to discuss the relationship and detailed their conversation for the court.
At one point, Mescudi asked Combs, "What about my car?" And Combs replied coldly, "What car," Ventura testified.