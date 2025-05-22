EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Alter-Ego 'Frank Black' is 'Decoded' — And It's Nothing to Do With Rapper's Fans' Theory It Was Linked to Denzel Washington Gangster Role
The meaning behind Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged alter-ego "Frank Black" has been explained by his former assistant.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the moniker was used by George Kaplan to check the hip-hop mogul into hotel rooms – and Combs' trial has heard it was a reference to the late Bad Boy Records rapper Biggie Smalls, whose nickname was "Frank White".
'Biggie Connection'
Kaplan made the claim while taking to the witness stand during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on Wednesday, May 21, in which he also described the punishing 80 to 100-hour working weeks demanded by the shamed rapper.
The ex-assistant, who worked at Combs Enterprises between 2013 and 2015, told how his duties would involve ensuring Combs' breakfast was cooked and his bathroom was stocked with all his essentials.
Kaplan claims he was promoted in September 2014 from an executive assistant to the chief operating officer to Combs' personal executive assistant.
He added he would have daily communication with the 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder, exchanging texts, calls, and emails multiple times a day.
'Freak-Off' Clear-Up
However, Kaplan said Combs would often threaten his job security every month, saying he needed to be "surrounded by the best people."
He told jurors his job would involve prepping hotel rooms for Combs' alleged freak-offs.
And Kaplan recalled stocking the rooms with candles, Astroglide lubricant, baby oil and clothing.
He said he would often clean up after the alleged sex marathons in order to protect Combs' public image.
"It was implied, protect his public image. I was keen on doing that," Kaplan testified, adding: "I found hotels would sell photos to newspapers to shame guests."
'Baby Oil Disposal'
Kaplan recalled he would dispose of "bottles of baby oil and Gatorade" and in one instance, cleaned up brown crystallized powder from a bathroom countertop.
We can reveal his claim flies in the face of a theory being spread by Combs' few remaining fans online.
They reckoned in was a nod to Denzel Washington's drug-dealing character Frank from his 2007 movie American Gangster.
One said on a forum: "'Frank Black' is a mix of Denzel's Frank Lucas and Diddy's pride at being a Black man. He's innocent of all this!"
Another responded: "Frank was bad, and Combs kicks a** – get him out of court."
Wednesday's court proceedings began with special agent Gerard Gannon, one of the federal agents involved in the raid at Combs' estate in Miami in March 2024, back on the stand.
Gannon testified that federal agents uncovered a cache of drugs, sex toys, and high-powered firearms at Combs' mansion on Star Island in Miami.
Prosecutors showed jurors photos of pills found at the home that had a "Tesla imprint" on them and had "active ingredient in Xanax."
A Gucci bag found on the property with a "white plastic bottle" in it, containing "liquid residue of meth and liquid MDMA," prosecutors said.
Gannon also said officials found "high heels and sex items" in the master closet of the home.
The defense began cross-examination of Gannon just after 10 am on Wednesday.
Kaplan will return to the stand on Thursday and rapper Kid Cudi is also expected to testify on Friday.
Combs' attorneys have insisted that while Combs might be guilty of domestic violence against former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, he's not guilty of any of the charges against him, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.