EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Alter-Ego 'Frank Black' is 'Decoded' — And It's Nothing to Do With Rapper's Fans' Theory It Was Linked to Denzel Washington Gangster Role

Kaplan recalled he would dispose of "bottles of baby oil and Gatorade" and in one instance, cleaned up brown crystallized powder from a bathroom countertop.

We can reveal his claim flies in the face of a theory being spread by Combs' few remaining fans online.

They reckoned in was a nod to Denzel Washington's drug-dealing character Frank from his 2007 movie American Gangster.

One said on a forum: "'Frank Black' is a mix of Denzel's Frank Lucas and Diddy's pride at being a Black man. He's innocent of all this!"

Another responded: "Frank was bad, and Combs kicks a** – get him out of court."

Wednesday's court proceedings began with special agent Gerard Gannon, one of the federal agents involved in the raid at Combs' estate in Miami in March 2024, back on the stand.

Gannon testified that federal agents uncovered a cache of drugs, sex toys, and high-powered firearms at Combs' mansion on Star Island in Miami.

Prosecutors showed jurors photos of pills found at the home that had a "Tesla imprint" on them and had "active ingredient in Xanax."

A Gucci bag found on the property with a "white plastic bottle" in it, containing "liquid residue of meth and liquid MDMA," prosecutors said.

Gannon also said officials found "high heels and sex items" in the master closet of the home.