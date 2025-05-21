Most Horrifying Pictures Yet Shown to Jurors in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial — Including Eerie Mirror Drawings and Inside 'Red Room'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is in full swing, and the jury has already been shown a batch of horrifying and nightmarish images, including snaps of drugs and the aftermath of an attack on his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Another batch of disturbing photos has been dropped on jurors, with some of them taken the day the now-disgraced rapper was arrested on federal charges at a New York City hotel room in September 2024, setting off one of the biggest storms to rock the showbiz world.
According to prosecutors, Combs was all about having a final party before he was taken into custody, and he was said to have been found with head-turning items.
The jury is said to have been left sick over the images, which featured his infamous baby oil that was spotted near small bags containing an unknown pink powder. A stash of drugs also had pill bottles prescribed to "Frank Black," perhaps a pseudonym for Combs.
Snaps of Combs' mansion, where it is believed many of his vile parties took place, and which was raided in March 2024, were also revealed to the jury.
Ventura appeared in many photos as well, after she testified against the music mogul.
'Red Room' and Lingerie
In one pic, the singer wore a thigh-high lace boot, after claiming she wore certain outfits during her lengthy sex sessions with Combs. The "red room" used to set the tone for their sexual activity was also seen by the jury in pics, as were numerous boxes of lingerie and even weapons.
Ventura stunned the public after her testimony was revealed, after she claimed she was abused by Combs for years and was even forced into his "freak off" parties.
The 38-year-old was seen with injuries all over her body in numerous photographs, including a bruised back and busted lip, which Ventura claimed she suffered when she was beaten by Combs inside a Los Angeles hotel, a shocking incident that was captured by surveillance footage.
Horror Show
Cassie Ventura's Pain
"That's me, a selfie of me with a fat lip," Ventura – who also had her sexually explicit texts to Combs revealed – said while on the stand. Ventura was previously asked why texts showed she was all about Combs' sexually-charged parties.
She explained: "I would say loving FOs were just words at that point."
Despite the defense questioning why Ventura still stuck with Combs, the jury was shown texts that indicated she did not want to continue with the "freak offs."
'I Don't Want to Freak Off'
"Wanna freak off one last time tonight?" Combs wrote in a message, to which she responded: "I don't want to freak off for our last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives."
During Ventura's second day of testimony, she claimed she suffered brutal "medical issues" as a result of the much-talked-about parties. According to Ventura, the "freak offs" would give her "frequent urinary tract infections" due to the often graphic sex sessions coming "back to back."
She also said she developed "sores" on her tongue from the orgies, because of all the substances she would come in contact with.
"(It was) really painful for a long time. I actually can’t believe I dealt with that," Ventura said.
Combs has denied all of the claims against him, despite facing numerous charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs' Mysterious Lifestyle Exposed
Combs Had Drugs In His Mansion
The Bad Boy Records founder's kids have been in his corner throughout the trial, with some even appearing in court – a move that has been criticized by some, including Combs' protege Aubrey O'Day.