Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Most Horrifying Pictures Yet Shown to Jurors in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial — Including Eerie Mirror Drawings and Inside 'Red Room'

Composite photos of drugs, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, pills
Source: Department of Justice

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' continues to shock the jury... and the public, as more photos continue to be revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is in full swing, and the jury has already been shown a batch of horrifying and nightmarish images, including snaps of drugs and the aftermath of an attack on his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Another batch of disturbing photos has been dropped on jurors, with some of them taken the day the now-disgraced rapper was arrested on federal charges at a New York City hotel room in September 2024, setting off one of the biggest storms to rock the showbiz world.

Article continues below advertisement

See The Photos Below

diddy raid evidence photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Combs’ Miami Beach mansion was raided in March 25, 2024, as the rapper was arrested months later.

According to prosecutors, Combs was all about having a final party before he was taken into custody, and he was said to have been found with head-turning items.

The jury is said to have been left sick over the images, which featured his infamous baby oil that was spotted near small bags containing an unknown pink powder. A stash of drugs also had pill bottles prescribed to "Frank Black," perhaps a pseudonym for Combs.

Snaps of Combs' mansion, where it is believed many of his vile parties took place, and which was raided in March 2024, were also revealed to the jury.

Ventura appeared in many photos as well, after she testified against the music mogul.

Article continues below advertisement

'Red Room' and Lingerie

diddy red light photo department of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Combs' 'red room' is said to have been used to set the mood for his sexual activities.

In one pic, the singer wore a thigh-high lace boot, after claiming she wore certain outfits during her lengthy sex sessions with Combs. The "red room" used to set the tone for their sexual activity was also seen by the jury in pics, as were numerous boxes of lingerie and even weapons.

Ventura stunned the public after her testimony was revealed, after she claimed she was abused by Combs for years and was even forced into his "freak off" parties.

The 38-year-old was seen with injuries all over her body in numerous photographs, including a bruised back and busted lip, which Ventura claimed she suffered when she was beaten by Combs inside a Los Angeles hotel, a shocking incident that was captured by surveillance footage.

Article continues below advertisement

Horror Show

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

A bizarre photo of drawings and words on a mirror was also discovered in the raid.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura's Pain

cassie ventura busted lip split pic sdny
Source: Department of Justice

Cassie Ventura's busted lip, allegedly suffered at the hands of Combs.

"That's me, a selfie of me with a fat lip," Ventura – who also had her sexually explicit texts to Combs revealed – said while on the stand. Ventura was previously asked why texts showed she was all about Combs' sexually-charged parties.

She explained: "I would say loving FOs were just words at that point."

Despite the defense questioning why Ventura still stuck with Combs, the jury was shown texts that indicated she did not want to continue with the "freak offs."

Article continues below advertisement

cassie ventura court injury pics
Source: Department of Justice

More of Ventura's injuries were revealed to the jury.

Article continues below advertisement

cassie ventura eyebrow gash bedframe southern distric new york
Source: Department of Justice

A gash is seen above Ventura's eye.

Article continues below advertisement

cassie ventura court injury pics
Source: Department of Justice

Ventura poses in one of the many photos featuring her.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Want to Freak Off'

"Wanna freak off one last time tonight?" Combs wrote in a message, to which she responded: "I don't want to freak off for our last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives."

During Ventura's second day of testimony, she claimed she suffered brutal "medical issues" as a result of the much-talked-about parties. According to Ventura, the "freak offs" would give her "frequent urinary tract infections" due to the often graphic sex sessions coming "back to back."

She also said she developed "sores" on her tongue from the orgies, because of all the substances she would come in contact with.

Article continues below advertisement

"(It was) really painful for a long time. I actually can’t believe I dealt with that," Ventura said.

Combs has denied all of the claims against him, despite facing numerous charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs' Mysterious Lifestyle Exposed

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Guns were found during Combs' raid.

Article continues below advertisement

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Women's shoes and sex toys were also found.

Article continues below advertisement

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Lingerie was captured in photos.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Blake Lively

Read the Disturbing Claims From Six Staff Whistleblowers Who Have Exposed Blake Lively's Lifestyle Brand as 'Toxic and Insane' Workplace

Split photo of Karen Read, Dr. Aizik Wolf

Karen Read Trial Resumes After Judge Halts Court to Resolve Jury 'Issue' — As Neurosurgeon Testifies on Boston Cop's Head Injuries

Article continues below advertisement

diddy trial exhibits tuesday trial
Source: Department of Justice

As was his infamous baby oil, said to be used in his 'freak offs.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs Had Drugs In His Mansion

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

A mysterious pink substance was found in small bags during the raid.

Article continues below advertisement

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Pill bottles were prescribed to 'Frank Black,' perhaps a pseudonym for Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

A closet full of various items.

The Bad Boy Records founder's kids have been in his corner throughout the trial, with some even appearing in court – a move that has been criticized by some, including Combs' protege Aubrey O'Day.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.