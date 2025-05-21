Most Horrifying Pictures Yet Shown to Jurors in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial — Including Eerie Mirror Drawings and Inside 'Red Room'

According to prosecutors, Combs was all about having a final party before he was taken into custody, and he was said to have been found with head-turning items.

The jury is said to have been left sick over the images, which featured his infamous baby oil that was spotted near small bags containing an unknown pink powder. A stash of drugs also had pill bottles prescribed to "Frank Black," perhaps a pseudonym for Combs.

Snaps of Combs' mansion, where it is believed many of his vile parties took place, and which was raided in March 2024, were also revealed to the jury.

Ventura appeared in many photos as well, after she testified against the music mogul.