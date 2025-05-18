Aubrey O'Day Brands Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Selfish' for Having His Kids at Sex Trafficking Trial — As Cassie Ventura Reveals Massive Life Change

O'Day also questioned Diddy's motives for allowing his children to witness such shocking testimony.

She asked the hosts: "Not saying y'all do that, but whatever the freakiest night you guys have had, would you want your children to know about it? It's concerning to me, that the optics of them being there and supporting (their) father are obviously a very strong play for the defense."

The reality TV star, visibly upset, questioned how any parent could subject their children to such damaging information. She pointed out: "It's an optics game, likely, but the optics on that as a father, you're a father first… I just wouldn't want my two girls that are only a year younger than Cassie (Ventura) was when he started dating her, 19.

"It's telling to me. It means that daddy's being selfish, and he needs, in my opinion, it feels like daddy needs you in court because daddy needs all the optics to look in his favor, and I don't really care what you have to sit through. And that, to me, is just showing that same narcissism and ego and dare I say coercion that we're discussing about this man.

"You know, his needs come first. What he wants comes first."