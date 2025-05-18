Aubrey O'Day Brands Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Selfish' for Having His Kids at Sex Trafficking Trial — As Cassie Ventura Reveals Massive Life Change
Aubrey O'Day has ridiculed Sean 'Diddy' Combs for having his children publicly support him during his shocking sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced rapper's daughters — Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie Combs — were seen leaving the courtroom during the harrowing testimony of a sex worker on May 12.
During a recent episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' "Amy & T.J." podcast, O'Day criticized Combs and said: "The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it." Adding fuel to the fire, she said, "I don't know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people lubricated, f------, getting p----- on and urinated in their mouths, having his girlfriend c-- in the other room and rub their c-- all over his nipples."
O'Day also questioned Diddy's motives for allowing his children to witness such shocking testimony.
She asked the hosts: "Not saying y'all do that, but whatever the freakiest night you guys have had, would you want your children to know about it? It's concerning to me, that the optics of them being there and supporting (their) father are obviously a very strong play for the defense."
The reality TV star, visibly upset, questioned how any parent could subject their children to such damaging information. She pointed out: "It's an optics game, likely, but the optics on that as a father, you're a father first… I just wouldn't want my two girls that are only a year younger than Cassie (Ventura) was when he started dating her, 19.
"It's telling to me. It means that daddy's being selfish, and he needs, in my opinion, it feels like daddy needs you in court because daddy needs all the optics to look in his favor, and I don't really care what you have to sit through. And that, to me, is just showing that same narcissism and ego and dare I say coercion that we're discussing about this man.
"You know, his needs come first. What he wants comes first."
Diddy was arrested in September 2024 after a grand jury issued indictments against him for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and the transportation to engage in prostitution.
The rapper's gone on to plead not guilty, and the trial began with both the prosecution and defense pressing Ventura about her time dating Combs from 2007 to 2018.
After her courtroom testimony, the Me & U singer has decided to focus all her attention on her family and prepare to welcome her new baby with her husband, Alex Fine.
Despite speculation about how Fine would feel after hearing the graphic details about their sex life and the alleged abuse by Diddy several years ago, he stood by Ventura throughout her time in court, even releasing his own statement sharing the "tremendous pride and overwhelming love" he has for his wife.