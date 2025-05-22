EXCLUSIVE: How A-Listers are 'Running Scared' Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial — 'They Know Giving Evidence Could Crush Their Careers'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry – and sources claim A-listers fear evidence and testimony presented at trial could mean the end of their careers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records founder was notorious for inviting high-profile pals to his "freak offs," where his accusers claim they were forced into drug-fueled sex marathons to entertain Combs and his big-wig friends.

Now sources claim his former friends are on high alert that they'll be called as witnesses – and be forced to say under oath what they witnessed at his infamous parties.