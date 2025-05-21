Your tip
'Diddy' Trial Latest: Disturbing Kourtney Kardashian Claim Resurfaces That She Was 'Socked in the Face' at One of Rapper's Birthday Bashes

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Diddy
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was attacked at a Sean 'Diddy' Combs birthday bash in Las Vegas by a female partygoer.

May 21 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian once claimed she was "socked in the face" at one of Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' wild bashes, as more lurid claims from his debauched 'Freak-Offs' unravel in his blockbuster trial.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star made the revelation in an episode from her sister's spin-off show Kocktails with Khloé in 2016.

Bathroom Assault

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian claims she was assaulted by a female partygoer in the bathroom at Combs' birthday bash.

The resurfaced clip sees Kourtney allege a random woman assaulted her at Combs' birthday party held at TAO nightclub, Las Vegas, where numerous celebrities were in attendance.

Kourtney, 46, recalled: "I got socked in the face cuz I was waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO, which Diddy rented out the whole restaurant. It was for his birthday."

Kourtney told the story while sitting alongside Combs himself and sister Kylie Jenner, who were fellow guests in the episode.

She revealed his invitations were sent out in the form of a CD as she admitted he "went all out" for the party.

"I remember somebody getting socked (in line at the bathroom)," Diddy responded.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Combs said he remembered hearing somebody 'got socked in the face' at the bash.

Kourtney went on to explain how she was waiting in line at the bathroom when a girl "cut in front" of her and turned to violence after the socialite told her to wait her turn.

The star, who is married to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, added: "I was like, 'Excuse me, I'm next.' And she literally just went, like, boom right in the face.

"I didn't know what to do. Nobody was with me. I was by myself."

After the woman left, Kourtney said she went into the bathroom stall and cried before rushing out to find her sister Khloe.

Khloe joked she tried to search for the woman to "beat her up" for hurting Kourtney. During the same chat, Khloe said Diddy was "known for" his lavish parties.

She said: "When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff. We've been known to party with you a few times."

'Freak-Offs' Exposed At Trial

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lurid details from rapper's 'freak-offs' have been exposed at his trial.

The 55-year-old hip hop mogul is currently facing a number of serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex ­trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was arrested in September and strongly denies all allegations made against him.

Combs has been in prison since his arrest, and a number of bail requests have been rejected.

Last week saw his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, take to the stand to testify as she detailed the abuse she was subjected to by him.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura took to the witness stand during his trial.

Singer Dawn Richard, who was part of the MTV show Making The Band that was produced by Combs, appeared in the witness box on Monday.

Ventura's former friend Kerry Morgan also took to the stand on Monday.

Meanwhile, his former assistant David James and Ventura's mother, Regina, were among those who gave evidence on Tuesday.

James testified he saw the rapper take drugs and provided him with baby oil, lubricant and condoms for his hotel rooms.

He also told the court Combs would stay with women, including ex-girlfriend Ventura.

Her mother made a heartbreaking claim in court, telling the jury she took out a loan to pay Combs as she feared for her daughter's safety.

