'Diddy' Trial Latest: Disturbing Kourtney Kardashian Claim Resurfaces That She Was 'Socked in the Face' at One of Rapper's Birthday Bashes

Kourtney went on to explain how she was waiting in line at the bathroom when a girl "cut in front" of her and turned to violence after the socialite told her to wait her turn.

The star, who is married to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, added: "I was like, 'Excuse me, I'm next.' And she literally just went, like, boom right in the face.

"I didn't know what to do. Nobody was with me. I was by myself."

After the woman left, Kourtney said she went into the bathroom stall and cried before rushing out to find her sister Khloe.

Khloe joked she tried to search for the woman to "beat her up" for hurting Kourtney. During the same chat, Khloe said Diddy was "known for" his lavish parties.

She said: "When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff. We've been known to party with you a few times."