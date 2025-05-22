PHOTOS: Diddy's Erectile Drugs and Baby Oil Found During Raid After Male Escort Claims Viagra Was Used During 'Freak Offs' With Rapper and Girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mysterious and seedy lifestyle has been exposed during his trial as prosecutors have continued to drop more photos, giving jurors and the public a behind-the-scenes look at the disgraced music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal. During the raid of Combs’ Miami Beach mansion on March 25, 2024, plenty of items were photographed and taken for evidence, including erectile drugs and boxes of baby oil.

'Freak Off' Items?

Source: Department of Justice An erectile dysfunction drug called Vital Honey was found during a raid of Combs' mansion.

Authorities discovered a box of an upmarket erectile dysfunction drug called Vital Honey during their raid, which the 55-year-old is believed to have used during one of his many "freak offs." Vital Honey, which contains Cialis, is believed to be a more powerful alternative to Viagra. Also in the batch of images released by the prosecutor, three large plastic boxes containing at least 26 bottles of Johnson's Baby Oil were found, according to Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon, who took the stand during Combs' trial.

Source: Department of Justice Baby oil, pills, and other bizarre items were also spotted.

Gannon claimed 16 bottles of Astroglide lubricant were also seen as part of the raid of the $40million mansion. High heels and lingerie were found at Combs' residence, as well as a mirror covered in nothing but drawings and messages written in lipstick. "Onward motion," one message read, and another stated: "What do you WANT?"

The Punisher's Adventures

Source: @getpunished/instagram Hayes said he made $2,000 per party.

Many key witnesses have testified during the Bad Boy Records founder's trial, including Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes, a male escort who shared details on private sex shows he did for Combs, some of which involved his girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura. Hayes – who recently dropped his book In Search of FREEZER MEAT: A Story of the Male Mental Health Crisis Caused by Erectile Dysfunction and the Only True Cure No One is Talking About...a Penis Implant – claimed he would have sex with Ventura in front of the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker. According to Hayes, he was hired between eight and 12 times for the sex sessions, and specifically recalled the time Combs threw condoms on the couch and declared he was "ready" to see him have sex with Ventura.

Source: MEGA;@getpunished/instagram Hayes – who was hired multiple times by Combs – claimed the stress of performing became overwhelming.

Hayes claimed he was under so much pressure with Combs watching him that he was unable to perform sexually, and needed help from erectile drugs. "Me, personally, a sexual scenario with a woman's partner present actively giving directions was not the norm for me, so it created some discomfort that could affect my performance," he testified. Ventura also testified during the trial, revealing just how much she suffered at the hands of Combs, including alleged violence.

'A Selfie Of Me With A Fat Lip'

Source: Department of Justice Cassie Ventura testified she suffered violence at the hands of the disgraced rapper.

"That's me, a selfie of me with a fat lip," Ventura – who also had her sexually explicit texts to Combs revealed – said on the stand after being shown a photo of her injured face. The now 38-year-old also revealed she went through many "medical issues" due to the numerous sex marathons, as she suffered "frequent urinary tract infections" and developed "sores."

Source: MEGA Photos involving Combs and Ventura have already been released to the public.