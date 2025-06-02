James, who sobbed on the stand during the trial, recalled the day he interviewed for the gig.

According to James, there was a picture of Diddy on the wall, and he was allegedly told: "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom, and we are all here to serve in it."

James also claimed while he was Combs' assistant, the hours were demanding, and he was requested to do some "questionable" things, such as the time he allegedly purchased an "eight-ball of cocaine" in Saint-Tropez for an associate of the disgraced star.

James also testified about the first time he interacted with Cassie Ventura after he took the job as Combs' personal assistant.

He claimed Ventura told him, "This place is crazy," and when he asked her why she didn't leave the disgraced rapper, she allegedly said how Diddy "controls her career, pays her allowance and pays her rent."

James also recalled how Combs' once allegedly called Ventura "very moldable."