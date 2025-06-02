Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Staggering Amount of Drugs To 'Keep Himself Going' Amid Wild 'Freak Off' Bashes Revealed — From Vitamins to Viagra and Pills to 'Increase Sperm Count'
The staggering amount of drugs Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly used to "keep himself going" has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music producer used vitamins, viagra and even pills to "increase his sperm count" during his wild "freak off" parties.
The Medicine Bag
During the trial, Diddy's ex-assistant, David James, who worked for the disgraced star from 2007 to 2009, gave more insight into his days working with him.
James claimed Combs’ Louis Vuitton bag contained roughly $10K in cash and a medicine bag.
In the medication bag were 25 to 30 pill bottles — which allegedly carried Viagra, Tylenol, Percocet, water pills and pills to "increase sperm count."
Combs also allegedly took ecstasy pills with Barack Obama's face on them.
While taking the stand, James claimed his ex-boss would ask him to purchase baby oil, lubricants and contraceptives, and then Combs would "personally" reimburse him so that the money wouldn't be documented.
Working For Diddy
James, who sobbed on the stand during the trial, recalled the day he interviewed for the gig.
According to James, there was a picture of Diddy on the wall, and he was allegedly told: "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom, and we are all here to serve in it."
James also claimed while he was Combs' assistant, the hours were demanding, and he was requested to do some "questionable" things, such as the time he allegedly purchased an "eight-ball of cocaine" in Saint-Tropez for an associate of the disgraced star.
James also testified about the first time he interacted with Cassie Ventura after he took the job as Combs' personal assistant.
He claimed Ventura told him, "This place is crazy," and when he asked her why she didn't leave the disgraced rapper, she allegedly said how Diddy "controls her career, pays her allowance and pays her rent."
James also recalled how Combs' once allegedly called Ventura "very moldable."
Drug Use At The 'Freak Off'
Since the trial kicked off, Combs' drug use has been a very hot topic.
During Ventura's courtroom testimony on May 14, the singer claimed ketamine was the drug of choice for both Combs and herself during the "freak offs" with sex workers.
She explained: "Ketamine, Sean had it. It took time out of the freak off."
As for why she decided to use ketamine during the "freak off" parties, the Me & U singer said: "That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative."
When Ventura took the stand, she testified about her life after the "freak off" parties and how she would recover with "IV fluids, getting massages and having a chef cook meals."
Due to the "freak off" parties, the singer developed an opioid addiction from using them afterward as a coping mechanism.
She claimed after the "freak offs," she felt emotionally "really empty" and "just gross."
She explained: "Opioids make me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily."
From all of the heavy partying, drug use and sexual activity, Ventura claimed she developed urinary tract infections frequently from the experiences.