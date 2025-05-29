One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Most Sinister Threats Yet' Revealed — Posting 'Revenge Porn Freak-Off Sex Tapes Online'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of threatening to leak Cassie Ventura’s "freak-off" videos to her parents — and get them fired from their jobs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegations stem from a stylist and friend of the singer, who testified against the shamed rapper during his sex trafficking trial in New York City.
'Repeated Threats'
Deonte Nash told of repeated threats by Combs, 55, allegedly made against his then-girlfriend.
Nash told the courtroom how during one phone conversation, Combs threatened Ventura that he would release the videos of her participating in "freak-offs" on the internet.
When asked what Ventura, 38, said about the recorded sexual encounters, Nash said she told him "she didn't want to" have sex with the men.
Combs also warned Ventura that he would send a copy to her parents' workplace to get them fired from their jobs, Nash said on the stand.
Nash testified how he saw bruises on Ventura's body "quite often" and said Combs would refer to Ventura, as "slut" and "ho", among other derogatory terms.
Cassie 'Covered In Bruises'
The stylist also told the court Ventura had confided in him that she did not want to participate in the sex parties.
In one incident, Nash testified Combs showed up at Ventura's Los Angeles apartment while she was asleep on a sofa.
Combs shouted at her and grabbed her by the hair and started beating her, the court heard.
Having started as an intern with Combs' music label Bad Boy Records, Nash said he became a stylist when he met Ventura in 2008 and still remains close friends with her.
When a defence attorney asked about the last time they spoke, he said: "Yesterday after she had the baby."
Nash also insisted the defence lawyer refer Ventura as "Mrs Fine", since she was married to personal trainer Alex Fine in 2019.
Ventura, who testified for four days during the first week of trial, was heavily pregnant while on the stand and gave birth in a New York hospital on Tuesday.
The prosecution is expected to call forth Victim #4, who is being identified in court only by the pseudonym "Mia" on Thursday to testify against the rapper.
"Mia" is a former employee of Combs, who prosecutors say was coerced into sex with him.
During opening statements, prosecutor Emily Johnson described "Mia" as a former personal assistant whom Combs worked "to the bone for years."
Johnson said at some point Combs allegedly forced himself on her sexually, coerced her to perform oral sex on him, and even snuck into her bed to have sex with her against her will.
On Tuesday, Capricorn Clark, who worked for Combs on and off between 2004 and 2018, testified about her former boss' violent and arduous demands that led her to develop stress-induced alopecia.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges as prosecutors continue to paint him as the ringleader of a criminal enterprise.
He has denied all allegations against him and insists he's only engaged in consensual sex.
The federal trial is expected to last eight weeks.