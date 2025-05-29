One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Most Sinister Threats Yet' Revealed — Posting 'Revenge Porn Freak-Off Sex Tapes Online'

Deonte Nash told of repeated threats by Combs, 55, allegedly made against his then-girlfriend.

Nash told the courtroom how during one phone conversation, Combs threatened Ventura that he would release the videos of her participating in "freak-offs" on the internet.

When asked what Ventura, 38, said about the recorded sexual encounters, Nash said she told him "she didn't want to" have sex with the men.

Combs also warned Ventura that he would send a copy to her parents' workplace to get them fired from their jobs, Nash said on the stand.

Nash testified how he saw bruises on Ventura's body "quite often" and said Combs would refer to Ventura, as "slut" and "ho", among other derogatory terms.