Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Descends Into Chaos: Jay-Z Dragged into Sex Trafficking Case — As Disgraced Rapper's Legal Team Demand MISTRIAL and his Abused Ex Cassie Ventura Gives Birth

Ventura and Combs' toxic relationship was in the spotlight again on Tuesday, May 27, as his former assistant, Capricorn Clark, detailed a meeting with his attorneys to discuss working for him again as his chief of staff.

During cross-examination, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Clark about what was discussed during the meeting, when Clark said she told Ventura that she should leave Combs and date other people.

At the time, Ventura replied that "Jay-Z was taken" and asked her "who would she date?" Clark testified.

In December 2024, both Combs and Jay-Z were accused of raping a teen at an MTV after party, a lawsuit that was eventually dismissed.