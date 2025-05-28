Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Descends Into Chaos: Jay-Z Dragged into Sex Trafficking Case — As Disgraced Rapper's Legal Team Demand MISTRIAL and his Abused Ex Cassie Ventura Gives Birth
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial has taken yet another turn in its latest update as Jay-Z has once again found himself tangled up in the legal nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 99 Problems hitmaker's name was dropped in the wild trial just before Combs' pregnant ex-girlfriend also gave birth to her third child after testifying against the disgraced rapper.
No Way, Jay!
Ventura and Combs' toxic relationship was in the spotlight again on Tuesday, May 27, as his former assistant, Capricorn Clark, detailed a meeting with his attorneys to discuss working for him again as his chief of staff.
During cross-examination, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Clark about what was discussed during the meeting, when Clark said she told Ventura that she should leave Combs and date other people.
At the time, Ventura replied that "Jay-Z was taken" and asked her "who would she date?" Clark testified.
In December 2024, both Combs and Jay-Z were accused of raping a teen at an MTV after party, a lawsuit that was eventually dismissed.
Clark also testified about how Combs, 55, allegedly came to her house with a gun one morning in December 2011 and wanted her to go with him to "kill" Kid Cudi.
According to Clark, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was upset because Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – had briefly dated Ventura when he and the singer were on a break during their 11-year relationship.
Cudi previously took the stand as well and testified to Combs breaking into his Hollywood home in 2011 after the relationship was unearthed, and also said someone set his car on fire weeks later.
Mom's Duty
Ventura found herself on the stand less than two weeks ago, just before giving birth to her third child with her husband, Alex Fine, according to a report.
The couple already shares daughters Frankie and Sunny.
Fine – who was in court when his wife testified – tied the knot with Ventura one year after her relationship with the Bad Boys Records founder ended.
Ventura stunned the jury and public after her testimony was revealed, in which she claimed she was abused by Combs for years and was even forced into his "freak off" parties.
She was seen with injuries all over her body in numerous photographs revealed as evidence in court, including a bruised back and busted lip, which Ventura claimed she suffered when she was beaten by Combs inside a Los Angeles hotel, an incident that was captured by surveillance footage.
"That's me, a selfie of me with a fat lip," Ventura, who also had her sexually explicit texts to Combs revealed, said while on the stand at one point. She was previously asked why texts showed she was all about Combs' sexually-charged parties.
"I would say loving FOs were just words at that point," Ventura explained.
Despite the defense's harsh questioning, the jury was shown texts that indicated Ventura did not want to continue with the "freak offs."
Combs Saved By A Mistrial?
"Wanna freak off one last time tonight?" Combs wrote in a message, to which she responded: "I don't want to freak off for our last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives."
Combs is facing numerous charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all of the claims against him.
Meanwhile, the music mogul's legal team requested a mistrial, after prosecutors asked Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator Lance Jimenez if evidence related to the bombing of Cudi's car had been destroyed, as the defense argued the line of questioning could imply the idea that Combs could use his money to get out of trouble.
The request was denied.