Jailbirds Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Demanding Eye-Watering Fortune For New TV Deal' — But Network Execs Are 'Laughing Off Pair's 7-Figure Salary Ask'

TV executives are reportedly lining up to welcome the former Chrisley Knows Best stars back to the small screen.

However, it appears Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, may not know best when it comes to contract negotiations, with one exec revealing the couple want to start a bidding war between interested networks starting at $5million – with the hope of that number shooting much higher.

"We would love to work with them, but their price tag is way too high," one reality television producer told the Daily Mail. "And it's not entirely clear if they'll be worth the money. Will people want to watch them?"

And even if they do, what direction would a new reality show with the ex-cons take?

A second producer explained: "What everyone has to decide is what a Chrisley show will look like. What will the angle be? That's important in deciding what the cost should be."