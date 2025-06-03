Jailbirds Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Demanding Eye-Watering Fortune For New TV Deal' — But Network Execs Are 'Laughing Off Pair's 7-Figure Salary Ask'
Just a week ago, Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump and freed from prison after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.
Now RadarOnline.com can report the former reality show couple are ready to cash in on their futures – but are they asking for too much?
TV executives are reportedly lining up to welcome the former Chrisley Knows Best stars back to the small screen.
However, it appears Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, may not know best when it comes to contract negotiations, with one exec revealing the couple want to start a bidding war between interested networks starting at $5million – with the hope of that number shooting much higher.
"We would love to work with them, but their price tag is way too high," one reality television producer told the Daily Mail. "And it's not entirely clear if they'll be worth the money. Will people want to watch them?"
And even if they do, what direction would a new reality show with the ex-cons take?
A second producer explained: "What everyone has to decide is what a Chrisley show will look like. What will the angle be? That's important in deciding what the cost should be."
Facing the Charges
Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, in 2019. They denied all the charges.
While the couple was eventually cleared of state tax evasion in Georgia in October 2019, they were convicted of federal tax evasion following a three-week trial in May 2022.
At their November 2022 sentencing, Todd was given 12 years behind bars, while his wife, Julie, was given 7 years. Each was granted 16 months probation. They were also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.
Eight months into their prison sentences, the couple's sentences were reduced.
Trump to the Rescue
On Tuesday, May 27, Trump announced Todd and Julie received full pardons. During his announcement, Trump said the couple was "given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing."
The president called the couple's daughter, Savannah, 27, to tell her the news, adding: "It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean."
The couple – who married in 1996 and share children Chase Savannah and Grayson – has been appealing their case since their sentencing.
On Friday, Todd maintained his innocence and blamed "corrupt" prosecutors for his fate: "'I would have remorse if it was something that I did. The corruption that went on in our case is going to continue to unfold."
Family Reunion
His wife, Julie, was not in attendance at the press briefing, but she was last week in Nashville.
Todd praised his wife, calling her a "wonderful, decent, God-fearing woman that I am blessed to have been married to and been with for over 30 years now and an excellent mother."
He also explained that Julie was home with their 12-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, making up for lost time.
"Chloe will not let her go," Todd gushed. "We're blessed to have our family back."