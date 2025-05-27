Trump Knows Best? Don Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley After Disgraced Reality Couple Was Tossed Behind Bars For Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

At their November 2022 sentencing, Todd, the patriarch of hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best, originally received 12 years behind bars, while his wife, Julie, was given 7 years. Each was given 16 months probation.

Eight months into their prison sentences, the couple's sentences were reduced.

During his announcement, Trump said the couple was "given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing."

The president called the couple's daughter Savannah, 27, to tell her the news, adding: "It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean.

"I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck."