Trump Knows Best? Don Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley After Disgraced Reality Couple Was Tossed Behind Bars For Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion
President Donald Trump has pardoned reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, May 27, Trump announced Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, received full pardons after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.
The Chrisleys reported to prison in January 2023.
Trump Brands Sentences 'Pretty Harsh'
At their November 2022 sentencing, Todd, the patriarch of hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best, originally received 12 years behind bars, while his wife, Julie, was given 7 years. Each was given 16 months probation.
Eight months into their prison sentences, the couple's sentences were reduced.
During his announcement, Trump said the couple was "given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing."
The president called the couple's daughter Savannah, 27, to tell her the news, adding: "It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean.
"I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck."
Reduced Sentences
The couple – who married in 1996 and share children Chase, 28, Savannah and Grayson, 19 – has been appealing their case since their sentencing.
Julie's appeal was initially granted due to insufficient evidence, while Todd's was upheld. A federal judge later ruled her original sentence was sufficient.
With their reduced sentences, Todd was expected to be released from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January 22, 2033, nearly two full years earlier than his original sentence.
Julie's sentence was reduced by 14 months, and she was expected to be released from the Federal Medical Center Lexington on October 19, 2028.
Savannah Chrisley's Appeal to Trump
Trump's pardon comes after Savannah revealed she was considering going to the president in hopes of having her parents freed from prison.
Savannah, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, reportedly said: "I know that I am going through the proper channels to do so.
"And I'm going to bring as much awareness to it as possible because these things should not happen."
Social Users Brand Pardons a 'Disgrace'
Social media users reacted to Trump's pardon after his communication advisor, Margo Martin, posted a video of the president calling Savannah from the Oval Office on X.
One user commented: "What a disgrace."
A second X user wrote: "Only the loyalists can do no wrong! What a time to be alive in this country."
Another echoed: "I don't get this one. $30 million in fraudulent loans. Found guilty by a jury. Why is white-collar crime continually forgiven? I don't like this one. Everyone in the comments clapping because they liked the show. Unreal."
Meanwhile, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene supported the president's decision, writing: "Amazing!"
In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, which they denied.
While the couple was eventually cleared of state tax evasion in Georgia in October 2019, they still faced charges for federal tax evasion.
They were convicted following a three-week trial in May 2022.