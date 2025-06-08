EXCLUSIVE: Sky-High Hopes For $175Million Trump Missile Shield Soar As Part of Plan to Protect U.S. From ALL Missile Assaults
President Donald Trump is drawing up an ambitious plan to protect America by constructing a $175 billion missile defense system capable of obliterating incoming projectiles fired at the U.S., RadarOnline.com can report.
Dubbed the 'Golden Dome' by the Pentagon, the state-of-the-art system will boast a "success rate close to 100 percent", according to the commander-in-chief, and promises to render America invulnerable to air-based attacks.
The 'Golden Dome'
Trump, 79, claimed: "Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles – even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space – and we will have the best system ever built."
Military sources say the high-tech system, which is based on Israel's famous Iron Dome, would change the global power structure and make rivals like China and Russia think twice before taking on the U.S. or its protectorates.
Space Force General Michael Guetlein, who will oversee the operation, said: "Our adversaries have been quickly modernizing their nuclear forces, building out ballistic missiles capable of hosting multiple warheads, building out hypersonic missiles capable of attacking the United States within an hour and traveling 6,000 miles an hour."
The Pentagon's Plans
According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the system will be designed to "protect the homeland" from "cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, whether they're conventional or nuclear".
A Pentagon insider said: "It'll basically put a shield over our country that is managed and monitored by satellites in space."
In the wake of Trump's announcement, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry blasted the U.S., saying the proposed project would "shake the international security and arms control system", and Russia's Kremlin immediately sought to jump-start arms control talks.
The insider noted: "It's a game changer because rivals like Russia and China wouldn't be able to effectively attack us, while we would theoretically still be able to attack them.
"That changes their decision-making and war strategy."
The Price Tag
Sources say Trump's current budget policy bill would set aside only $25 billion of the total price tag, but the POTUS still says he aims to have the system in place by the end of his term in January 2029.
The chief executive revealed he intends to "complete the job" started decades ago by former President Ronald Reagan with his ultimately abandoned attempt to build a so-called 'Star Wars' missile shield.
Trump declared: "Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn't have the technology. But it's something we're going to have. We're going to have it at the highest level."