EXCLUSIVE: Sky-High Hopes For $175Million Trump Missile Shield Soar As Part of Plan to Protect U.S. From ALL Missile Assaults

Trump, 79, claimed: "Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles – even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space – and we will have the best system ever built."

Military sources say the high-tech system, which is based on Israel's famous Iron Dome, would change the global power structure and make rivals like China and Russia think twice before taking on the U.S. or its protectorates.

Space Force General Michael Guetlein, who will oversee the operation, said: "Our adversaries have been quickly modernizing their nuclear forces, building out ballistic missiles capable of hosting multiple warheads, building out hypersonic missiles capable of attacking the United States within an hour and traveling 6,000 miles an hour."