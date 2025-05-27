CIA Bosses Ran Fake 'Star Wars' Fan Site to Communicate With Spies Around the World

RadarOnline.com can reveal how a security researcher made the bombshell discovery and "found sites the spy agency built to communicate with informants."

According to the report , the fan page was part of CIA sites that were discovered by Iranian authorities before a handful of deaths of CIA sources in China back in the early 2010s.

The fan site, which was shut down over a decade ago and currently redirects to the CIA's homepage, included a stock image of a young boy dressed as a Jedi, pictures of R2D2 and C-3P0, and Star Wars video games and Lego set ads.

Ciro Santilli, the security researcher, found the websites the CIA built in the early 2000s, one being StarWarsWeb.net, 404 Media reported.

According to the report, the discovery was made after Santilli dug through a mass of historic domain names, analyzed each site’s HTML and then "used a small army of Tor bots to overcome the Wayback Machine's IP throttling and greatly increase our checking capacity."

Santilli explained in his own write-up about the bombshell discoveries how he did all this research without paying for any data and used free tools for his research.

He added: "The scraping of expired domain trackers to Github was one of the positive outcomes of this project. Finally, at the very end of our pipeline, we were left with a few hundred domains, and we just manually inspected them one by one as far as patience would allow it to confirm or discard.

"You can never have enough Wayback Machine tabs open. This is how the end of the fingerprint pipeline looks like: as many tabs as you have the patience to go through one by one!"