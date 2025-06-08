How Donald Trump is Brazenly Using Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer as Human Shield Against Elon Musk's Accusation He's in Secret Files on Pedophile Sex Trafficker

On Thursday, June 5, Musk alleged on X that the reason the Epstein files have not been released as promised is because Trump is in them.

The commander-in-chief responded to the allegation by sharing a post to Truth Social on Friday to reiterate his claim that there is nothing salacious about him in Epstein's law enforcement records.

The post was originally posted on X by David Schoen, who was hired to lead Epstein's defense shortly before he died in 2019, and read: "I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that (Epstein) had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!"