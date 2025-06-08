How Donald Trump is Brazenly Using Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer as Human Shield Against Elon Musk's Accusation He's in Secret Files on Pedophile Sex Trafficker
Donald Trump has found himself ensnared in a web of allegations tied to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, thanks to his heated public feud with Elon Musk.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president has attempted to use Epstein's former lawyer to help clear his name of any connection to the infamous criminal's enterprise.
On Thursday, June 5, Musk alleged on X that the reason the Epstein files have not been released as promised is because Trump is in them.
The commander-in-chief responded to the allegation by sharing a post to Truth Social on Friday to reiterate his claim that there is nothing salacious about him in Epstein's law enforcement records.
The post was originally posted on X by David Schoen, who was hired to lead Epstein's defense shortly before he died in 2019, and read: "I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that (Epstein) had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!"
White House press secretary Karolina Leavitt initially responded to Musk's incendiary statement, describing the outburst as "an unfortunate episode for Elon" and attributing the sudden vitriol to a clash over the policies contained within the president's "Big, Beautiful Bill".
Trump also took to Truth Social and told his 9.8 million followers: "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
Democratic Representatives Stephen Lynch and Robert Garcia have demanded answers. In a letter first reported by Axios, they urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to "immediately clarify" whether recent claims made by Musk about the case are accurate.
Lynch and Garcia are also seeking a detailed timeline for the Justice Department's declassification and public release of all remaining Epstein documents.
The lawmakers asked for an explanation of why no new records have been released since February, the role Trump is playing in the review process and a list of personnel involved. They also requested clarification on why previously released documents contained "significant redactions."
After releasing an initial batch of documents in February, the administration pledged more would follow. Bondi addressed concerns about the delay, saying the FBI is still reviewing a substantial volume of evidence.