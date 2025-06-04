How Donald Trump and J Lo Teamed Up to Boot World's 'Most Offensive' Punk Icon Out of Huge Music Award Bash After He 'Destroyed' Diva's Dress

Rotten, real name is John Lydon, stopped by The Michael Anthony Show podcast, where he was asked about his feelings for Trump.

"I met him once and I didn't like him," the 69-year-old said bluntly.

When asked why, Rotten told his tale, sharing that it all happened years ago at a VH-1 awards ceremony.

"For some reason, (Trump) was going in with Jennifer Lopez and Norah (Rotten's wife) stepped on her dress and tore the train," he said. "And they went nuts on us."

Rotten recalled amid the ensuing "fiasco," Trump and Lopez continually asked, "Who let that sort of person in here?"

All Rotten could do was laugh to himself, as he asked Anthony the logic in wearing "a dress that's 15 feet long."