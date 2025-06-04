How Donald Trump and J Lo Teamed Up to Boot World's 'Most Offensive' Punk Icon Out of Huge Music Award Bash After He 'Destroyed' Diva's Dress
Donald Trump and Jennifer Lopez are apparently not fans of the punk band the Sex Pistols, especially after an unfortunate run-in with lead singer Johnny Rotten, RadarOnline.com can report.
The legendary musician recently shared his awkward encounter with the actress and politician two decades ago.
Rotten, real name is John Lydon, stopped by The Michael Anthony Show podcast, where he was asked about his feelings for Trump.
"I met him once and I didn't like him," the 69-year-old said bluntly.
When asked why, Rotten told his tale, sharing that it all happened years ago at a VH-1 awards ceremony.
"For some reason, (Trump) was going in with Jennifer Lopez and Norah (Rotten's wife) stepped on her dress and tore the train," he said. "And they went nuts on us."
Rotten recalled amid the ensuing "fiasco," Trump and Lopez continually asked, "Who let that sort of person in here?"
All Rotten could do was laugh to himself, as he asked Anthony the logic in wearing "a dress that's 15 feet long."
Rotten Relief
Rotten, who has been slammed by critics as one of the grumpiest and most offensive musicians of all time – especially after songs like God Save the Queen caused significant controversy – did have some uncharacteristically nice things to say about the current president later in the interview, at the expense of embattled former leader Joe Biden.
"The business of America is broke, and you need a businessman in to fix it," he explained. "Plain and simple."
He added that even if Trump is unsuccessful, it's still better than the alternative.
"If you don't, well then, you know, at least it's a break from that geriatric senile delinquent Biden."
Mick Jagger to the Rescue
Rotten sat down with Anthony for a wide-ranging interview, including seemingly putting to bed long-standing questions of whether or not Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger offered to help Sid Vicious when the rocker was accused of murder.
In 1978, Vicious was arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, after she was found dead on the floor of the couple’s New York hotel room with a single stab wound to the stomach.
The drugged-up singer was arrested and charged with her murder, but died of a heroin overdose four months later after being released on bail.
Vicious' bandmate Rotten revealed that, should the case have gone to trial, Vicious would have had the support of the famed Rolling Stones legend.
"I know that at the time, indirectly, Mick Jagger put up a lawyer to help Sid's case," he confessed, adding that sadly, the case was "too far gone."
Respect and Satisfaction
Still, the gesture left Rotten with a new admiration for his fellow musician.
In an earlier interview, Rotten shared the Satisfaction singer will always have his respect for the offer.
"For that, I have a good liking for Mick Jagger. There was activity behind the scenes from Mick Jagger, so I applaud him," he told The Daily Record in 2013. "He never used it to advance himself publicity-wise."
As for the alleged murder, Rotten has a different theory, with no love lost for the dead groupie: "Nancy Spungen was a hideous, awful person who killed herself because of the lifestyle and led to the destruction and subsequent death of Sid and the whole fiasco."
Rotten suggested Spungen had a drug problem of her own.
"Her death is all entangled in mystery," he continued. "It’s no real mystery, though. If you are going to get yourself involved in drugs and narcotics in that way, accidents are going to happen."