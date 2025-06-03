EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Thrust Back into Center of Claims He Paid Sid Vicious' Legal Fees Nearly 50 Years After Sex Pistol Junkie Was Accused Of Slaughtering Girlfriend Nancy Spungen By Knifing Her In Belly

In 1978, Vicious was arrested for the alleged murder of girlfriend Nancy Spungen after she was found dead on the floor of the couple’s New York hotel room with a single stab wound to the stomach.

The drugged-up singer was arrested and charged with her murder but died of a heroin overdose four months later after being released on bail.

Now, Vicious' bandmate Johnny Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, has confessed that should the case have gone to trial, Vicious would have had the support of the famed Rolling Stones legend.

Speaking with former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony on his self-titled podcast, Rotten revealed: "I know that at the time, indirectly, Mick Jagger put up a lawyer to help Sid's case."

However, Rotten clarified the case was "too far gone."