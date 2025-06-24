EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Doubles Down on Claim Pedophile 'Had Nothing Bad' on Donald Trump — But Admits He Has 'No Idea What's in FBI Files' on Pair's Murky Bond
Jeffrey Epstein's former attorney has spoken out about the late convicted pedophile's ties to President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Scrutiny of Epstein and the president's well-documented friendship has been reignited in recent weeks following Elon Musk's very public split from the Trump administration.
In a series of fiery X posts, Musk alleged the highly anticipated full release of the Epstein files has yet to happen, despite promises from the current administration to do so, because Trump was named in them.
Musk's 'Big Bombshell'
The SpaceX founder wrote in the since-deleted post: "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"
Epstein's attorney, David Schoen, who also represented Trump in his second impeachment trial, broke his silence to RadarOnline.com, saying: "I have no idea what files the FBI has or what their reason is for not releasing anything they are not releasing.
"What I can say definitely is what I wrote in my tweets. I would not limit it to the context of a bargaining chip or anything else."
Epstein Lawyer Speaks Out
In the aftermath of Musk's social media rampage, Schoen wrote on X: "I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein's defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that.
"I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!"
Schoen doubled-down on his post to RadarOnline.com, insisting: "Mr. Epstein did not have any information about anything bad concerning President Trump."
'I Specifically Asked Him'
Schoen continued: "I specifically asked him and he directly answered me. This was in the context of a meeting at the MCC (Metropolitan Correctional Center) nine days before (Epstein) died.
"The meeting was one he had requested since his arrest, and it was for the purpose of convincing me to take over the case as lead counsel."
As for Trump, he dismissed Musk's allegation as "old news" and referenced Schoen's remarks in an NBC News interview.
He said: "That's called 'old news.' That's been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it – it's old news.
"It's old news. This has been talked about for years and years. And as you know, I was not friendly with Epstein for probably 18 years before he died. I was not at all friendly with him."
Conspiracy Theories
The mysterious Epstein files are a treasure trove of court records, documents and investigation materials related to the well-connected financier, who died in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.
Witness testimonies, jury transcripts, CDs, hard drives and Epstein's contact book, as well as flight logs from the Lolita Express – the private jet frequently used to transport Epstein's guests to his private island – were included in the files.
Because of Epstein's connections to high-profile individuals – including Trump, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and more – numerous conspiracy theories have been sparked by his death and subsequent withholding of FBI files.
Epstein's cause of death was officially ruled suicide by hanging, though an overwhelming amount of critics believe he was actually murdered to protect his wealthy and powerful associates. Schoen was among those who rejected the New York City Chief Medical Examiner's conclusion.
Schoen said of his late client: "As for his death, I have expressed the opinion that suicide was unlikely, based on my experience with him during the meeting and with respect to subsequent events and based, more importantly, on Dr. Michael Baden's opinion and related statements."
Dr. Baden, a private pathologist, was hired by Epstein's family and said autopsy results pointed to homicide because of three fractures to the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage, which are common in homicidal strangulation.