EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Doubles Down on Claim Pedophile 'Had Nothing Bad' on Donald Trump — But Admits He Has 'No Idea What's in FBI Files' on Pair's Murky Bond

Jeffrey Epstein's former attorney has spoken out about the late convicted pedophile's ties to President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Scrutiny of Epstein and the president's well-documented friendship has been reignited in recent weeks following Elon Musk's very public split from the Trump administration.

In a series of fiery X posts, Musk alleged the highly anticipated full release of the Epstein files has yet to happen, despite promises from the current administration to do so, because Trump was named in them.