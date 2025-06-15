Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Island — Secret Photos Expose Pedophile's Pervy Sex-Slave Pleasure Paradise

Photos from Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Island expose it as a pervy pedophile playground.

June 15 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Sex creep Jeffrey Epstein's evil lair on his private Caribbean island of Little St. James – which served as a playground for the dead pedophile's rich and powerful friends – is being revealed by imagery reviewed by our sources.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the federal government doesn't want you to see, after years of alleged deep state cover-ups, giving a disturbing glimpse into the twisted mind of the late billionaire.

Epstein died at the age of 66 in 2019 under mysterious circumstances in a New York City jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. But before his death, sources charge, his flesh-peddling enterprise flourished unchecked for years under the protection of his influential pervert pals, who frolicked with the financier's harem of imprisoned sex slaves.

Prince Andrew, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak were featured in leaked photos from the 'Lolita Island' hideaway owned by Epstein, far left.

Epstein rubbed shoulders with Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and other elite power brokers. But all have denied knowing about his sketchy behavior with girls and young women.

These eye-opening images from the so-called Lolita Island were secretly secured one year after Epstein's supposed suicide.

Private investigator Ed Opperman said: "I find it suspicious that the federal government has never released any of these photographs."

Investigative reporter James O'Keefe blasted the feds for shielding elites.

Renowned investigative reporter James O'Keefe, who exclusively obtained and posted the footage on his O'Keefe Media Group's X account, also suspects powerful fat cats are embroiled in a cover-up.

He said: "We increasingly find ourselves in a circumstance where none of the criminals in the most powerful institutions in America are held to account for anything."

