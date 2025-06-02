EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Nauseating 'Pedophile' Sexploits Stripped Bare in On-Camera Confession – Revealing How He 'Bedded Baby Beauties'

A confidant of disgraced Prince Andrew has been caught on tape claiming the embattled royal is a bald-faced liar who molested "underage girls," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bombshell confession from John Bryan, the financial advisor who was infamously caught sucking the toes of Andrew's estranged wife, Sarah Ferguson, in 1992, comes as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI is still combing through thousands of sex tapes secretly recorded by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"Andrew was f------ underage girls. I was so p-----,'" Bryan was recorded saying during a sting operation he believed was a television interview but was orchestrated by journalist James O' Keefe.