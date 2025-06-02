Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Nauseating 'Pedophile' Sexploits Stripped Bare in On-Camera Confession – Revealing How He 'Bedded Baby Beauties'

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew can't shake his Epstein scandal shame.

June 2 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A confidant of disgraced Prince Andrew has been caught on tape claiming the embattled royal is a bald-faced liar who molested "underage girls," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bombshell confession from John Bryan, the financial advisor who was infamously caught sucking the toes of Andrew's estranged wife, Sarah Ferguson, in 1992, comes as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI is still combing through thousands of sex tapes secretly recorded by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"Andrew was f------ underage girls. I was so p-----,'" Bryan was recorded saying during a sting operation he believed was a television interview but was orchestrated by journalist James O' Keefe.

Article continues below advertisement

Shock Revelation

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

John Bryan, once a trusted advisor to Prince Andrew, has now branded the royal a liar.

Article continues below advertisement

"He lied to me," Bryan added in the video of Andrew, who considered Bryan one of his closest advisors.

Bryan also alleged in a 2022 interview that Epstein was actually trying to blackmail Queen Elizabeth, not the Duke of York, with the incriminating videos of Andrew, who was accused by Epstein's former sex slave, Virginia Giuffre of having sex with her when she was 17.

Giuffre, 41, died under suspicious circumstances on April 25, three years after she pocketed a $16 million settlement from the prince.

"Epstein tried to lure Andrew into his web, but I believe his ultimate mark was the queen," Bryan, who declined to comment to RadarOnline.com, insisted in a 2022 interview.

Epstein died under suspicious circumstances in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Extortion Claim

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi confessed while being filmed the FBI is still sorting through a mountain of Epstein's child exploitation tapes.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan's revelations come on the heels of another stunning video sting last month – again recorded by O’Keefe – in which Bondi admitted the government has yet to release all the Epstein files because the feds are still vetting hours of X-rated extortion videos.

"There are tens and thousands of videos and it's all with little kids," Bondi blathered to an undercover reporter posing as a nanny she had just met in a restaurant.

"They have to go through every one of them."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Whistleblower John Mark Dougan alleged both the FBI and Scotland Yard are hiding 720 explosive videos to shield elites including Prince Andrew.

Whistleblower John Mark Dougan, a former Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy who defected to Russia, told RadarOnline.com the FBI and Scotland Yard have been sitting on 720 videos of bigwigs at the various homes owned by Epstein.

Dougan, who said he has a copy of all of Epstein's damning videos taken from his hard drive, claimed the American and U.K. governments buried the tapes in order to protect Andrew and other powerful men.

He added: "They haven’t done anything with the videos because I believe there are too many high-ranking people in there – but maybe that will change with President Donald Trump."

