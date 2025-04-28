Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Virginia Giuffre Suicide Mystery As Prince Andrew Accuser's Lawyer Says There Were 'No Signs She Wanted To Take Her Own Life'

Trump had met billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who recruited Giuffre as part of a sex trafficking ring, multiple times before he was jailed and later died in a New York prison cell in 2019.

He said: "That whole situation is very sad – her and others.

"Certainly, that's a horrible thing. It's horrible. It's a horrible, horrible thing."

Cops found Giuffre unresponsive at her remote farmhouse, an hour north of Perth, Australia, on Friday night.

Her devastated family said she took her own life after the "toll of abuse became unbearable."

In a heartbreaking statement, they said: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."