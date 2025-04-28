Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Virginia Giuffre Suicide Mystery As Prince Andrew Accuser's Lawyer Says There Were 'No Signs She Wanted To Take Her Own Life'
Donald Trump has broken his silence on Virginia Giuffre's death after Prince Andrew's accuser was found dead aged 41.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president was quizzed about the mother-of-three's shock passing at New Jersey airport on Sunday.
Trump had met billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who recruited Giuffre as part of a sex trafficking ring, multiple times before he was jailed and later died in a New York prison cell in 2019.
He said: "That whole situation is very sad – her and others.
"Certainly, that's a horrible thing. It's horrible. It's a horrible, horrible thing."
Cops found Giuffre unresponsive at her remote farmhouse, an hour north of Perth, Australia, on Friday night.
Her devastated family said she took her own life after the "toll of abuse became unbearable."
In a heartbreaking statement, they said: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.
"She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."
Giuffre had worked at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as a teenage spa attendant.
She said she was recruited there by Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell to become a masseuse, and later forced into sexual servitude.
Epstein took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls.
Western Australia Police have confirmed Giuffre's death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson said: "About 9.50pm Friday 25 April, emergency services received a report a woman had been located unresponsive at a residence in Neergabby.
"Police and St John WA attended and provided emergency first aid.
"Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene.
"The death is being investigated by Major Crime detectives; early indication is the death is not suspicious."
However, her lawyer Karrie Louden, who was among the first at the house after Giuffre's body was found, has raised doubts over the suicide claims.
She said: "We've got big question marks over it.
"There's suicide, and then there's misadventure.
"I didn't see her in the room. I wasn't in there. The family said what the family has said, but I'm not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.
"You'll all be aware that she's been in the hospital. She's been on medications.
"Has she just taken too many painkillers? Was she intentionally doing it? I just, you know…
"I don't even know what the cause of death was."
Louden, who has represented Virginia since the New Year, added: "She was in a lot of pain but she was looking forward to things in the future.
"She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that. There were plans that she had for the future.
"I'd spoken to her in the days before.
"I was meant to be up here today, right now, having a meeting with her so we could sort out some of her legal affairs.
"I was here this time last week, and things were positive.
"I'm a defense lawyer, so I don't like to speculate about things. I like beyond reasonable doubt.
"Until the evidence is in, we're just, you know, drawing conclusions. Officially, the police told me nothing.
"They didn't even confirm that she was dead. That's how little information the police have provided to me.
"This has been a complete shock to all of us.
"If any of us had thought she was going to commit suicide, of course we would have taken more steps, put her into a clinic, or gotten her some more help.
"When I got the phone call, I was like, 'are you joking?' Because there were no signs that that was something she was considering."