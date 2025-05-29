'We Will Release It' — FBI to Leak Video 'Proving' Jeffrey Epstein Was NOT Murdered as Agency Looks to Destroy Conspiracy Theory
Jeffrey Epstein took his own life and was not murdered, according to the FBI, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, May 29, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed the agency will be releasing a new video proving the vile sex predator killed himself while awaiting trial on child sex-trafficking charges behind bars.
Proof Epstein Was Not Murdered Revealed?
"There’s video clear as day,” Bongino said while on Fox & Friends, and added, "no one was there but him" at the time of his death.
Bongino, 50, said: "He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it.
"There is video, and when you look at the video – and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans – you will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there."
While Epstein's death was ruled a suicide, Bongino made it a point to shut down the popular conspiracy theory that Epstein was possibly murdered by a wealthy and famous person who may have engaged with him over the years and was aware of his crimes.
“I say to people of the time, if you have a tip, let us know, but there is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it," he said during his interview.
Following Epstein's death ruling, the criminal's family hired forensic pathologist Michael Baden, who concluded that, based on the evidence, a homicide was far more probable than a suicide.
The Truth About Epstein...
However, investigators claimed Epstein had attempted suicide three weeks before his death. He was then placed on suicide watch, but taken off before his body was discovered on August 10, 2019.
"I’m just telling you what we see in the file,” Bongino said about Epstein's case. "I just want to be crystal clear on this. I am not asking anyone to believe me. I’m telling you what’s there and what isn’t."
He added: "There’s going to be a disclosure on this coming shortly," referring to the possible video drop.
FBI Director Kash Patel is also on the same page when it comes to Epstein's fate, as he previously said in an interview: "As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was."
In February 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released some "new information" regarding Epstein, after President Trump signed orders to release the files shortly after taking office.
Instead of traditional and legacy news outlets, folders were handed out to MAGA influencers and conservative voices, including political Chaya Raichik, the founder of the social media account @LibsofTikTok.
However, after all the anticipation, many users raged over the special treatment given to online influencers.
"Instead of just releasing all of the Epstein files to the public at once, the Trump White House decided to give Phase 1 of the files to a hand-picked group of influencers who are favorable to them. This is not transparency. This is a PR event."
Another went off: "Are we seriously turning a case involving child sex trafficking and real victims into some grotesque partisan reality show?"