What's Next? Elon Musk Hints at 'Escalating' Brutal Feud With Trump After President Threatens to 'Deport' Billionaire

On Tuesday, July 1, Trump took to Truth Social to call out the Tesla Boss, claiming he is considering having the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk previously led, "take a good, hard look at" the billions in contracts his companies receive.

And just hours following his social media post, Trump once again called out Musk, 54, after he was asked whether he would be "deporting him."

"We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon," the 78-year-old responded. "You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies."