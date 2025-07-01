What's Next? Elon Musk Hints at 'Escalating' Brutal Feud With Trump After President Threatens to 'Deport' Billionaire
The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving on social media, and their public battle has just been turned up as the billionaire is now hinting he may "escalate" things, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former best pals have been at each other's throats for months, all due to the president's controversial tax and budget bill.
Musk Getting Booted?
On Tuesday, July 1, Trump took to Truth Social to call out the Tesla Boss, claiming he is considering having the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk previously led, "take a good, hard look at" the billions in contracts his companies receive.
And just hours following his social media post, Trump once again called out Musk, 54, after he was asked whether he would be "deporting him."
"We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon," the 78-year-old responded. "You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies."
After one of his followers posted a clip of Trump's comments on X, Musk was quick to hit back: "So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now."
X users responded as well, as one person said: "Good, not worth it. Don't take the bait," and another added, "You can help America in so many better ways than stooping down to the bottom of the mud, where Trump likes to play. That’s where logic goes to die."
"Please just release the Epstein files!" someone else said.
Trump On Epstein List?
During their petty back-and-forth earlier in the summer, Musk was set off after Trump suggested he was dealing with "Trump derangement syndrome."
He said from the Oval Office: "But we have it with others, too. They leave, and they wake up in the morning, and the glamor is gone, the whole world is different, and they become hostile. I don’t know what it is."
In the later hours, Musk claimed: "Time to drop the really big bomb. Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," and added, "Have a nice day, DJT!"
Friendship Is No More
The relationship between the two high-profile figures has been crashing and burning ever since Musk was given a warm send-off from Trump for his work on DOGE, and he was even awarded a large golden key as a thank you.
The two have butted heads over the country's debt, which has led to plenty of low blows from each side. Musk even claimed Trump wouldn't have won against Kamala Harris in the November election without him.
"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," he previously wrote. "Dems would control the house and Republicans would be 51-49 in the senate... such ingratitude."
Trump's mega-bill on tax and spending, known as the "big, beautiful bill," was given the green light in the US Senate as it now heads to the House.