EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Whistleblower Slams FBI's Brutally Censored 'Public' Files on Sex Trafficker as 'Unreadable' — And Demands They Are Published Unredacted
A so-called Jeffrey Epstein whistleblower has slammed the FBI for releasing "unreadable" files related to the investigation into the disgraced financier – and demanded "unredacted" versions be made public immediately, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Journalist Julie K. Brown, whose reporting with the Miami Herald in 2017 and 2018 led to more charges being filed against Epstein, shared a copy of the current files, highlighting the large blocks of information that have been covered up, essentially making the release meaningless.
'Unreadable' Documents
Brown shared the photo on X, writing: "Here is what some of the FBI's Epstein files look like when you search for them in the vault. They are unreadable. They should be unredacted except for the names of victims."
While personal information like Epstein's social security number was rightfully redacted, other information listed, such as who drafted the report, who approved the document, and who was charged alongside Epstein, was bizarrely covered by large white blocks.
Public outcry over the Epstein files was reignited this week after Donald Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the case was closed, and further information would not be released to the public, despite longstanding promises to do so by the administration.
DOJ Memo
In a memo released on Monday, July 7, the Department of Justice stated Epstein was not murdered and died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.
Security camera footage from outside of Epstein’s cell was also released to show no one entered the convicted pedophile's cell, though one minute of the video was mysteriously missing.
The memo also noted: "This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.' There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.
"We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."
Public Outrage
Since Epstein's shocking death in 2019, conspiracy theories have swirled about his death, with many alleging one of his powerful and wealthy associates had him killed to prevent exposure at trial.
Trump himself campaigned on releasing the Epstein files to the public. Just a few months ago, a slew of right-wing influencers were invited to the White House to personally receive binders related to the investigation.
The influencers gleefully shared photos of themselves hoisting the binders in the air with followers, promising to expose the government cover-up once and for all, though the majority of the information had already been made public.
The latest statements from the DOJ and FBI on Epstein also contradict comments Bondi issued in February, when she told a news outlet the Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review” and noted "that’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that."
Now, journalists like Brown, right-wing influencers, and even Republican members of Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene have called out the Trump administration and alleged a cover-up is taking place.
Many critics have doubled down on theories claiming the Epstein files have yet to be made public because of Trump’s connection to the late financier.
Elon Musk famously promoted those theories on X in the wake of his recent breakup with Trump, though he later walked back his statements.