EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Whistleblower Slams FBI's Brutally Censored 'Public' Files on Sex Trafficker as 'Unreadable' — And Demands They Are Published Unredacted

Brown shared the photo on X, writing: "Here is what some of the FBI's Epstein files look like when you search for them in the vault. They are unreadable. They should be unredacted except for the names of victims."

While personal information like Epstein's social security number was rightfully redacted, other information listed, such as who drafted the report, who approved the document, and who was charged alongside Epstein, was bizarrely covered by large white blocks.

Public outcry over the Epstein files was reignited this week after Donald Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the case was closed, and further information would not be released to the public, despite longstanding promises to do so by the administration.