EXCLUSIVE: The Real Jeffrey Epstein Files — How Pedophile Was Officially a Mossad Agent Running Sexual Blackmail Ring to Turn World's Most Powerful Figures Into Political Puppets

Epstein was famously accused of providing teenage girls to some of the world's wealthiest and powerful figures. And although the Justice Department has seemingly closed the book on his case without any much-anticipated revelations, one prominent investigative reporter has his own conclusions.

In the shocking book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals the financier first fell in line with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad via his then-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father, Robert Maxwell, is said to have been a member of the organization as well.

Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli spy and alleged "handler" of Robert, said of Epstein in the book: "Maxwell introduced him to us, and he wanted us to accept him as part of our group."

After Epstein was brought into the group, Ben-Menashe said the businessman and Maxwell were both seen as agents of the Mossad – even if there were doubts about their intelligence.

"They weren’t really competent to do very much," Ben-Menashe slammed. "And so they found a niche for themselves – blackmailing American and other political figures."