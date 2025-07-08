EXCLUSIVE: The Real Jeffrey Epstein Files — How Pedophile Was Officially a Mossad Agent Running Sexual Blackmail Ring to Turn World's Most Powerful Figures Into Political Puppets
Jeffrey Epstein used his alleged sex trafficking of underage girls to collect a cache of private information that could later be used as high-stakes political blackmail, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
An explosive investigation into the sex offender who killed himself in his prison cell while awaiting trial has revealed his stunning secret life as an Israeli spy.
Epstein was famously accused of providing teenage girls to some of the world's wealthiest and powerful figures. And although the Justice Department has seemingly closed the book on his case without any much-anticipated revelations, one prominent investigative reporter has his own conclusions.
In the shocking book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals the financier first fell in line with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad via his then-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father, Robert Maxwell, is said to have been a member of the organization as well.
Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli spy and alleged "handler" of Robert, said of Epstein in the book: "Maxwell introduced him to us, and he wanted us to accept him as part of our group."
After Epstein was brought into the group, Ben-Menashe said the businessman and Maxwell were both seen as agents of the Mossad – even if there were doubts about their intelligence.
"They weren’t really competent to do very much," Ben-Menashe slammed. "And so they found a niche for themselves – blackmailing American and other political figures."
Invaluable Connections
What Epstein lacked in spy skills he more than made up for with his invaluable connections.
"Mr Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States," Ben-Menashe continued. "And he was taking photos of politicians f------ fourteen-year-old girls — if you want to get it straight.
"They would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that."
Building Files
Maxwell Biographer Martin Dillon told Howard that while Epstein provided the young girls to some very important people, he was also building up files on them.
"It's how the intelligence services work," Dillon said in the book. "Look what he can do. He can give you information on all those politicians; on their private behavior, their peccadilloes, all these things are important to intelligence communities."
Web of Blackmail
Former CIA counter-terrorism specialist Philip Giraldi said he also has "little doubt" that Epstein was running an intelligence operation, and that his knowledge helped him escape justice.
"There is no other viable explanation for his filming of prominent politicians and celebrities having sex with young girls," Giraldi wrote in the American Herald Tribune in August 2019. "Epstein clearly had contact with former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres and Ehud Barak, and (Epstein’s client Leslie) Wexner also had close ties to Israel and its government."
Even Epstein's chauffeur reflected on his gigantic web of blackmail, likening him to a mob boss.
"He was like the Godfather Of The Sky," the driver told Howard. "He could do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, and nobody could touch him because he had money, he had influence, and he had dirt on all these people.
"And he was able to control and manipulate everything because everybody was afraid of him. Nobody would want that stuff to come out."