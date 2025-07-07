RadarOnline.com can officially confirm the sex offender had ties to foreign spy agencies, including Israel's famed Mossad intelligence group, and suffered a death strangely familiar to one of its top agents.

After years of anticipation, word that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "blackmail client list" and "wasn't murdered in a cover-up" has been met with extreme criticism .

In early 2010, it was reported that he had been imprisoned in Israel for threatening to expose other Mossad agents. By the end of that year, Zygier was dead, via "suicide."

In the explosive book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales , author Dylan Howard exposes Ben Zygier, an agent of the Mossad in the early 2000s.

While the death has been ruled a suicide, and the case closed by the Trump administration , the circumstances surrounding it are eerily reminiscent of a similar spy situation.

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York with bedsheets around his neck in his cell while awaiting trial.

Like Epstein, Zygier had met with his attorneys shortly before his death, and was said to be in good spirits at the time.

As Howard writes: "Despite a history of suicide attempts, he had been placed in a cell that was not suicide-proof, and had no cellmate.

"Supposedly, he used his (bed) sheet to tie a noose to the bars of his window, and killed himself by leaning forward. Members of the rescue crew claimed he had been able to do it out of view of the security cameras that swept his cell."

According to Howard, following Zygier's death, an investigation found "orders had been given to prevent suicide" and "these were not upheld."

"The judge also found strange bruises on Zygier’s body and traces of a tranquilizer drug in his system," Howard explains. "She ultimately concluded that she 'could not rule out the intervention of another person who intentionally caused his death.'"