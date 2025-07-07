Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Mossad Agent' Jeffrey Epstein's 'Suicide' Showed Signs of 'Exactly Same Method Used to Assassinate Rogue Spies' — Despite DoJ and FBI Stunningly Claiming 'No Foul Play' in Newly-Released Files

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE

Jeffrey Epstein's death has strange similarities to the death of an Israeli spy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

After years of anticipation, word that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "blackmail client list" and "wasn't murdered in a cover-up" has been met with extreme criticism.

RadarOnline.com can officially confirm the sex offender had ties to foreign spy agencies, including Israel's famed Mossad intelligence group, and suffered a death strangely familiar to one of its top agents.

jeffrey epstein dead men tell tales
Source: MEGA/SIPA

An explosive tell-all explores the link between Epstein and the Mossad.

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York with bedsheets around his neck in his cell while awaiting trial.

While the death has been ruled a suicide, and the case closed by the Trump administration, the circumstances surrounding it are eerily reminiscent of a similar spy situation.

In the explosive book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard exposes Ben Zygier, an agent of the Mossad in the early 2000s.

In early 2010, it was reported that he had been imprisoned in Israel for threatening to expose other Mossad agents. By the end of that year, Zygier was dead, via "suicide."

Strange Similarities

bill gates controversial friendship jeffrey epstein foolish melinda divorce
Source: MEGA

Epstein died in 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Like Epstein, Zygier had met with his attorneys shortly before his death, and was said to be in good spirits at the time.

As Howard writes: "Despite a history of suicide attempts, he had been placed in a cell that was not suicide-proof, and had no cellmate.

"Supposedly, he used his (bed) sheet to tie a noose to the bars of his window, and killed himself by leaning forward. Members of the rescue crew claimed he had been able to do it out of view of the security cameras that swept his cell."

According to Howard, following Zygier's death, an investigation found "orders had been given to prevent suicide" and "these were not upheld."

"The judge also found strange bruises on Zygier’s body and traces of a tranquilizer drug in his system," Howard explains. "She ultimately concluded that she 'could not rule out the intervention of another person who intentionally caused his death.'"

Dispute and Denials

jeffrey epstein secret mossad agent ex lover claims new lawsuit
Source: By: MEGA

He was speculated to have been using blackmail techniques on political figures.

However, according to Howard's book: "Despite rumors that Epstein’s death may have been a hit by the Mossad, the method of his death does not seem to carry the fingerprints of Israel’s secret security force, which tends to prefer simple shootings.

"In the list of confirmed Israeli assassinations since 1970, there is not one incident of strangulation."

Rumors of Epstein's connections to the Mossad have been floating for years. But former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe said they are all true.

"Mr Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States," he previously said. "See, f------ around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime.

"But f------ a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f------ fourteen-year-old girls – if you want to get it straight. They would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that."

'The Honeytrap'

jeffrey epstein tapes
Source: MEGA

Israel has never confirmed an assassination through strangling.

"Epstein was sort of flying very important people around the world, providing young girls for some of them," said author Martin Dillon, after conversations with sources in the Mossad. "Building files. It's how the intelligence services work."

"They call it the honeytrap," Dillon said, referring to the time-honored intelligence practice of spies using the lure of sex to entrap targets.

According to a 1975 Washington Post report: "The CIA possibly got the idea from the Russians, who have long used sex blackmail to entrap Westerners into spying for them."

CIA reps told reporters that they had never heard of the tactic, but in his exposé, Howard contends: "For Epstein, the playbook was already written."

