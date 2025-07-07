The Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Tapes: Secret Prison CCTV of Pedophile Finally Made Public 6 Years After His Jail Death — With Probe Revealing Whether He Really Killed Himself
The last footage of pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has finally been released — six years after he was found dead in his prison cell.
RadarOnline.com can reveal around 11 hours of CCTV footage taken from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City on August 9 and 10, 2019, has been publicly revealed for the first time, amid a probe into his death.
Last Sighting Of Epstein
Epstein was behind bars waiting for a major trial over sex-trafficking charges after decades of sick activity with minors.
However, now a looming threat of an FBI probe into Prince Andrew has also been dropped, with a Justice Department (DoJ) memo accompanying the footage saying no new people in the case would be charged.
CCTV from inside the prison shows a grey-haired Epstein handcuffed in an orange jump suit being led to his cell by a guard at about 7.49pm.
The pair move down a small flight of stairs on the left of the frame and walk to the right across the common area as they head to the cell.
Conspiracy Theories
CCTV footage doesn't show Epstein's cell door but it would capture anyone walking to it, the DoJ said.
Other than the guard leaving, no one walks across the common area towards Epstein's cell or away from it.
At approximately 10.39pm, a guard appeared to walk in the direction of Epstein's cell and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10.41pm.
This is believed to be the last time anyone entered the area of Epstein's cell before the next morning.
Guards can be seen walking around the common area at around 6.30am on the 10th as they deliver breakfast.
Trump's Pledge
At approximately 6.33am, more guards enter the common area and walk towards the area of Epstein's cell — presumably after he was found dead in his cell.
The disgraced financier was found hanged in jail on the 10th, but speculation has been rife that others were involved.
FBI deputy director Dan Bongino pledged to release the footage after it had been a Donald Trump campaign promise.
Bongino wants to end all debate by releasing proof that no one entered or left the cell before the suicide.
The FBI has now concluded Epstein died by suicide and he had no "client list" used to blackmail powerful figures, Axios reports.
Investigators found "no credible evidence… that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals" and no "evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."
The FBI has altered the footage – "increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," a memo says.
Bongino said the footage will prove the official police records to be correct.
He previously described it back in May as "clear as day" when he announced the DoJ would release the footage.
Bongino added: "There’s just nobody there. So I say to people, if you have a tip, let us know.
"But there’s no DNA, there's no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there's no suspects, there's no accomplices, there's no tips. There is nothing."
The video also supports a medical examiner's findings that Epstein died by suicide.