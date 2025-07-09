I Called Every Single Number in Jeffrey Epstein's 97-Page Little Black Book and This Is What It Taught Me About Power, Conspiracies and Evil

Nally was able to reach out to First Lady Melania Trump's personal cell phone, which went to voicemail. She also contacted popular magician and showman David Copperfield, who did not return the call.

According to the journalist, Stuart Pivar, an art collector, scientist, and the founder, alongside Andy Warhol, of the New York Academy of Art, was the "first person I spoke to who had actually been close to Epstein."

"Jeffrey Epstein was my best pal for decades," he said on their call, and went off on other topics, including Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and the pedophile's child-sex ring:

"Anyone who did one thing, let us say, to some 16-year-old trollop who would come to his house time after time after time and then afterwards bitch about it, why, no one would pay attention. Except Jeffrey made an industry out of it," he said.