I Called Every Single Number in Jeffrey Epstein's 97-Page Little Black Book and This Is What It Taught Me About Power, Conspiracies and Evil
Jeffrey Epstein didn't have a "client list," and the cause of his death was suicide, according to the FBI, but one woman decided to take a deep dive into the late sex offender's little black book to get real answers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department recently released their findings following their investigation into Epstein and closed their case, leading to plenty of rage in the MAGA community.
Who Is On The List?
For years, Epstein's little black book, totaling nearly 100 pages and featuring the contact information of some of the most high-profile figures in the world, rocked the news landscape in 2009 after it first surfaced in court.
The book has 1,571 names, and about 5,000 phone numbers and thousands of emails, with individuals from celebrities to politicians to notable royals, including President Trump and Prince Andrew.
Journalist Leland Nally, with MotherJones.com, undertook the massive task of reaching out to every contact in the book, including Doug Band, a longtime adviser to Bill Clinton.
'You're Really Pathetic'
"Called a number listed as his home number, which wound up being his childhood home," Nally wrote. "Spoke to his dad for five minutes. Seemed like a decent guy. 'Doug hasn’t lived here for 30 years!' All right, man, take care!"
Jimmy Cayne, the former CEO of investment banking company Bear Stearns, was also on the book, and Nally recalled her exchange with him: "Wife answered the phone. When asked about Epstein and Cayne’s relationship, she said, 'Yes, they were friends, but we have no comment.'"
Nally was able to get in touch with other contacts, including Rupert Murdoch: "His assistant gave me Hope Hicks’ cellphone number after I asked for it. Hicks has not returned any of my calls."
The chairman and CEO of Warner Bros., Peter Roth, appeared in the book, but the number went to his son's number according to Nally: "Yeah, I don’t really wanna talk about any of this," his son said when speaking to the journalist.
"I don’t wanna be anywhere near this whole Jeffrey Epstein thing," he made clear.
Joel Pashcow, the board member of the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation, didn't have much patience in the call, and raged: "You’re really pathetic, you know that?"
Epstein's Best Pal?
Nally was able to reach out to First Lady Melania Trump's personal cell phone, which went to voicemail. She also contacted popular magician and showman David Copperfield, who did not return the call.
According to the journalist, Stuart Pivar, an art collector, scientist, and the founder, alongside Andy Warhol, of the New York Academy of Art, was the "first person I spoke to who had actually been close to Epstein."
"Jeffrey Epstein was my best pal for decades," he said on their call, and went off on other topics, including Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and the pedophile's child-sex ring:
"Anyone who did one thing, let us say, to some 16-year-old trollop who would come to his house time after time after time and then afterwards bitch about it, why, no one would pay attention. Except Jeffrey made an industry out of it," he said.
Pam Bondi's Surprising Decision
Bondi's decision to close the book on Epstein came with plenty of backlash, as Trump supporter Laura Loomer and conservative mouthpiece Tucker Carlson went off, accusing the department of "covering up crimes."
Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe, and the results were detailed in a memo that was obtained by Axios.
The memo noted the findings and noted that Epstein did kill himself, as previously specified in the initial coroner's report. They also claimed they did not find a list of high-profile clients with whom the convicted sex offender engaged in criminal activity.
During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, July 8, a reporter asked Bondi a question about the Epstein case, but Trump, 78, went off, and hit back: "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.
"You’re asking – we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable..."