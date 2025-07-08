Trump's 'Looney' Mouthpiece Laura Loomer Demands President FIRE Pam Bondi After Attorney General Closes Epstein Case — As MAGA Rages Over Decision
Attorney General Pam Bondi is in hot water after closing the Jeffrey Epstein case, and plenty of President Trump's loyal supporters want her booted for the decision, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Justice Department released findings claiming the late pedophile never had a "client list," as previously believed, and also shut down conspiracy theorists who claimed he was murdered behind bars.
Bondi To Be Booted?
And that was enough to send MAGA into a tailspin, especially conspiracy nut, and Trump's pal, Laura Loomer.
"Please join me in calling for Blondi to RESIGN!" Loomer, known as "looney" to her critics, posted to X. "How many more times is this woman going to get away with (messing) everything up before she is FIRED?"
Tucker Carlson, not one to mince words, also suggested Bondi is doing all she can to cover crimes that may have been committed by members of the intelligence community.
"The current DOJ under Pam Bondi is covering up crimes, very serious crimes by their own description," Carlson said on his podcast. "Intel services are at the very center of this story, U.S. and Israeli, and they're being protected."
The 56-year-old also rejected the claim Bondi, 59, is shutting down the Epstein noise because it may implicate Trump.
"I don't think he's that guy. I don't think he likes creepy sex stuff," Carlson said of the former reality star.
Social media users were also quick to jump on the boot Bondi train, as one person raged: "Fire that witch right away," and another suggested, "Deep down, the MAGA cult knows Trump’s probably on the list – he was Epstein’s VIP wingman, after all."
Bondi Was Behind The Epstein Files Dump
Back in March, Bondi was put on blast after releasing useless Epstein files to over a dozen MAGA-aligned activists and social media influencers who gathered at the White House in an embarrassing photo op.
At the time, RadarOnline.com reported senior White House officials who had organized the gathering were blindsided by the release, according to multiple sources.
The controversy forced Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to respond: "Everyone is working together as one unified team at the direction of President Trump. Any notion to the contrary is completely false."
The Epstein Findings
Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe, and the results were detailed in a memo that was obtained by Axios.
The memo noted the findings and noted that Epstein did kill himself, as previously specified in the initial coroner's report. They also claimed they did not find a list of high-profile clients with whom the convicted sex offender engaged in criminal activity.
During the investigation, footage of Epstein's jail cell between about 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, to 6:30 am the next morning, when he was found dead, was also examined by both departments.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Desperate Freedom Fight — How Disgraced Madam is 'Using Inside Knowledge' and 'Collaborating With Feds' to Wriggle Out of 20-Year Jail Term
"The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo stated.
The footage supports the medical examiner's conclusion that Epstein did commit suicide – a theory that has been debated for many years.
During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, July 8, a reporter asked Bondi a question about the Epstein case, but Trump was not having it.
"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years," Trump went off. "You’re asking – we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable."
He continued: "I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas... "It just seems like a desecration."
Texas was hit with a massive flood that has led to at least 100 deaths.