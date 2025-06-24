Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's New Far-Right, 9/11 Conspiracy Nut, White Nationalist 'First Buddy' Laura Loomer — After We Revealed She's Got Hit-List of His Iran Blitz Critics

Loomer, also known as "Looney" Loomer by her critics, has worked as an activist and commentator for organizations including Project Veritas and Alex Jones' Infowars. She has also had her name in politics for a few years now, after she unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022 in South Florida. She also caught flak for staging numerous protests, most notably handcuffing herself to a Twitter office after the platform banned her.

She also jumped a fence at a home owned by the then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Despite accompanying Trump on his 9/11 anniversary travels in New York and Pennsylvania in 2024, Loomer is also known for pushing the theory that 9/11 was an "inside job" carried out by the US government, and also spouting anti-Muslim rhetoric.

"I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit," Trump previously said of the far-right nut, claiming he was unaware of her 9/11 comments.