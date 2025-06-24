Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's New Far-Right, 9/11 Conspiracy Nut, White Nationalist 'First Buddy' Laura Loomer — After We Revealed She's Got Hit-List of His Iran Blitz Critics

Split photo of Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer continues to push herself into President Trump's administration with her wild comments and views.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Laura Loomer has forced her way into President Trump's life, promising to bring down anyone who dares to push back on his decisions related to Iran, and making enemies of even fellow MAGA fanatics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 32-year-old has been making noise on social media for years, sharing her wild conspiracy theories and even turning off many ultra-conservatives, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Loomer All About?

loomer
Source: @lauraloomer /X

Loomer attempted to run for Congress but failed twice, before moving even more into the far-right territory.

Loomer, also known as "Looney" Loomer by her critics, has worked as an activist and commentator for organizations including Project Veritas and Alex Jones' Infowars. She has also had her name in politics for a few years now, after she unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022 in South Florida. She also caught flak for staging numerous protests, most notably handcuffing herself to a Twitter office after the platform banned her.

She also jumped a fence at a home owned by the then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Despite accompanying Trump on his 9/11 anniversary travels in New York and Pennsylvania in 2024, Loomer is also known for pushing the theory that 9/11 was an "inside job" carried out by the US government, and also spouting anti-Muslim rhetoric.

"I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit," Trump previously said of the far-right nut, claiming he was unaware of her 9/11 comments.

Article continues below advertisement

'Looney' Loomer's Vile Remarks

loomer
Source: @reallauraloomer/instagram

The 32-year-old, known as 'Looney' Loomer, has shared wild conspiracy theories and also made racist remarks.

While Trump, 78, was battling to out with Kamala Harris in last year's presidential campaign, Loomer made another disgusting remarking, claiming the "White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center," if Harris were to be elected, alluding to her Indian and Jamaican heritage.

Loomer also said she was "blacker" than Harris, which led U.S. Representative Green to call out the comments as "appalling and extremely racist."

In December 2024, Loomer duked it out with Trump's original "First Buddy," Elon Musk, a native of South Africa, on X over their opposing positions on the use of skilled migration visas.

Loomer claimed visas went against the "America First" agenda, which led to her account being temporarily suspended by the platform's owner, Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

'Loyalty Enforcer'

trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has labeled Loomer 'very special' and 'terrific' despite her controversial views and comments.

Even with her vile remarks and comments, the "proud Islamophobe" has received rave remarks from Trump, who previously labeled her as "terrific" and "very special." So, it should come as no surprise that Loomer is now in the former reality star's pocket.

On Wednesday, Loomer took to X and threw a tantrum over critics, including conservative Candace Owens, criticizing Trump's decision to bomb Iran after promising to keep America out of foreign wars, and even named-dropped Loomer.

"(Trump) always said since day one of his campaign that he was against Iran having a nuclear weapon," she said. "But, yes, since (Owens) mentioned it, I am screenshotting everyone’s posts and I’m going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn’t."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Bea Ernman

Stockings, Sex and Gagging for Fame: See the VERY Raunchy Snaps of Greta Thunberg's Polar Opposite Sister — As She Chases Singing Career

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura.

Read the Full, Uncensored and Horrifying Text Exchange Between Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs After he Unleashed Savage Hotel Beating

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

harris
Source: MEGA

Looner once claimed she was 'blacker' than Harris, in a remark that was bashed by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Loomer continued: "I think by now everyone knows I mean it when I say I’m going to deliver something to Trump. We need to end this culture of people rising to the top after they bash Donald Trump and attack his policies."

She then called herself the "loyalty enforcer."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.