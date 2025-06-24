Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's New Far-Right, 9/11 Conspiracy Nut, White Nationalist 'First Buddy' Laura Loomer — After We Revealed She's Got Hit-List of His Iran Blitz Critics
Laura Loomer has forced her way into President Trump's life, promising to bring down anyone who dares to push back on his decisions related to Iran, and making enemies of even fellow MAGA fanatics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old has been making noise on social media for years, sharing her wild conspiracy theories and even turning off many ultra-conservatives, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What's Loomer All About?
Loomer, also known as "Looney" Loomer by her critics, has worked as an activist and commentator for organizations including Project Veritas and Alex Jones' Infowars. She has also had her name in politics for a few years now, after she unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022 in South Florida. She also caught flak for staging numerous protests, most notably handcuffing herself to a Twitter office after the platform banned her.
She also jumped a fence at a home owned by the then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Despite accompanying Trump on his 9/11 anniversary travels in New York and Pennsylvania in 2024, Loomer is also known for pushing the theory that 9/11 was an "inside job" carried out by the US government, and also spouting anti-Muslim rhetoric.
"I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit," Trump previously said of the far-right nut, claiming he was unaware of her 9/11 comments.
'Looney' Loomer's Vile Remarks
While Trump, 78, was battling to out with Kamala Harris in last year's presidential campaign, Loomer made another disgusting remarking, claiming the "White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center," if Harris were to be elected, alluding to her Indian and Jamaican heritage.
Loomer also said she was "blacker" than Harris, which led U.S. Representative Green to call out the comments as "appalling and extremely racist."
In December 2024, Loomer duked it out with Trump's original "First Buddy," Elon Musk, a native of South Africa, on X over their opposing positions on the use of skilled migration visas.
Loomer claimed visas went against the "America First" agenda, which led to her account being temporarily suspended by the platform's owner, Musk.
'Loyalty Enforcer'
Even with her vile remarks and comments, the "proud Islamophobe" has received rave remarks from Trump, who previously labeled her as "terrific" and "very special." So, it should come as no surprise that Loomer is now in the former reality star's pocket.
On Wednesday, Loomer took to X and threw a tantrum over critics, including conservative Candace Owens, criticizing Trump's decision to bomb Iran after promising to keep America out of foreign wars, and even named-dropped Loomer.
"(Trump) always said since day one of his campaign that he was against Iran having a nuclear weapon," she said. "But, yes, since (Owens) mentioned it, I am screenshotting everyone’s posts and I’m going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn’t."
Loomer continued: "I think by now everyone knows I mean it when I say I’m going to deliver something to Trump. We need to end this culture of people rising to the top after they bash Donald Trump and attack his policies."
She then called herself the "loyalty enforcer."