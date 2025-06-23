Trump's New 'First Buddy' Laura Loomer Goes Nuclear By Threatening to Blast ALL The Don's Critics — As Iran Declares War On U.S. By Raining 10 Missiles on Two American Airbases
Move over Elon Musk, President Trump appears to have a new sidekick: Laura Loomer, and she's even more off her rocker than the Tesla billionaire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Loomer, affectionately known as "Looney" Loomer or the "Hall Monitor" by writer Oliver Darcy on Status, has made it clear she is ready to call out and go to battle against anyone who dares to criticize Trump's decision to drop bombs on Iran.
Loomer Goes Off On Candace Owens
On Wednesday, June 18, the 32-year-old took to X to rage after Candace Owens, a fierce supporter of Trump, bashed the president, accusing him of not keeping his campaign promise of keeping America out of foreign wars, and even named-dropped Loomer.
"(Trump) always said since day one of his campaign that he was against Iran having a nuclear weapon," Loomer raged on her account in response. "But, yes, since (Owens) mentioned it, I am screenshotting everyone’s posts and I’m going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn’t."
She continued her rambling: "I think by now everyone knows I mean it when I say I’m going to deliver something to Trump. We need to end this culture of people rising to the top after they bash Donald Trump and attack his policies.
"We need to stop rewarding disloyalty and set some standards for what is and isn’t allowed to be around Donald Trump. People are deliberately lying about Trump’s policy to gaslight people into thinking he has never said he opposes Iran having nukes.
"There’s nothing wrong with what I’m doing."
Loomer, who is well known for spreading misinformation, then declared herself the "loyalty enforcer." The comments came before Iran launched missiles at US bases in Qatar and Iraq, following Trump’s air strikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Video showed air defense missiles being deployed.
Loomer Gets More 'Looney'
This is not the first time Loomer has forced herself into doing Trump's bidding, as earlier this year, she is said to have offered up some names to the controversial politician whom she thought he should fire during an official Oval Office meeting.
According to insiders, Loomer presented Trump with files of research she compiled on several government officials, including employees from the NSA and National Security Council, urging him to boot all who are not loyal supporters.
Following the meeting, the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, and his civilian deputy, Wendy Noble, were both removed from their positions.
"NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump," Loomer tweeted at the time.
She added: "That is why they have been fired ... Thank you, President Trump, for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers."
Trump shot down the claim Loomer pushed him to terminate the officials, but responded: "She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody...
"I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision."
Previously, several members of Trump’s inner circle ripped Loomer as "too extreme" even by MAGA standards and have attempted to stray from her controversial views, which include calling 9/11 an "inside job."
Loomer also previously posted racist attacks against former vice president Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, claiming she's "blacker" than her.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is buried in MAGA loyalty, was disgusted enough to call out Loomer, as she said on X: "This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.
"This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever."
Loomer's post was deleted.