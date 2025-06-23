Trump's New 'First Buddy' Laura Loomer Goes Nuclear By Threatening to Blast ALL The Don's Critics — As Iran Declares War On U.S. By Raining 10 Missiles on Two American Airbases

On Wednesday, June 18, the 32-year-old took to X to rage after Candace Owens, a fierce supporter of Trump, bashed the president, accusing him of not keeping his campaign promise of keeping America out of foreign wars, and even named-dropped Loomer.

"(Trump) always said since day one of his campaign that he was against Iran having a nuclear weapon," Loomer raged on her account in response. "But, yes, since (Owens) mentioned it, I am screenshotting everyone’s posts and I’m going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn’t."

She continued her rambling: "I think by now everyone knows I mean it when I say I’m going to deliver something to Trump. We need to end this culture of people rising to the top after they bash Donald Trump and attack his policies.