Trump Brutally Ripped After President Admits He 'Listens to Recommendations' Given by 'Looney' Laura Loomer — As Far-Right Activist Slips into Administration

According to sources, Loomer presented Trump with files of research she compiled on numerous government officials, including employees from the NSA and National Security Council – urging the controversial politician to cut loose those who are not all about him.

Following the meeting, the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, and his civilian deputy Wendy Noble, were both removed from their positions.

Loomer was quick to hop on X to confirm the firings and gloated: "NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired ... Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers."