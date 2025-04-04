Trump Brutally Ripped After President Admits He 'Listens to Recommendations' Given by 'Looney' Laura Loomer — As Far-Right Activist Slips into Administration
President Donald Trump is once again getting destroyed on social media, this time for listening to recommendations from far-right activist Laura Loomer.
Loomer, 31, is said to have offered up some names to Trump of who she thought he should give the boot to during her official Oval Office meeting this week, noting apparent evidence of disloyalties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, Loomer presented Trump with files of research she compiled on numerous government officials, including employees from the NSA and National Security Council – urging the controversial politician to cut loose those who are not all about him.
Following the meeting, the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, and his civilian deputy Wendy Noble, were both removed from their positions.
Loomer was quick to hop on X to confirm the firings and gloated: "NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired ... Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers."
Trump told reporters Loomer did make recommendations, but claimed that she was not involved in any of the firings.
He said on Thursday, April 4th: "Laura Loomer is a very good patriot. She is a very strong person, and I saw her yesterday for a little while. She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody.
"I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision."
The 78-year-old would quickly feel the wrath of users on X after his comments, as one person raged: "Trump taking career advice from Laura Loomer is like asking a pyromaniac to recommend fire insurance – totally normal, not crazy at all."
"Looney Loomer... unbelievable," another said, as one added: "Republican party has been reduced to this."
A user reacted: "Listening to Loomer about government jobs is a wee bit crazy."
Following the backlash, Loomer took it back to X and claimed she would be "releasing more names of individuals who should not be in the Trump administration due to their questionable loyalty and past attacks on President Trump."
Loomer is well known for spreading misinformation, including claiming President Joe Biden has suffered a medical emergency after landing at Joint Base Andrews in July 2024.
Meanwhile, Trump's second presidential term is only three months in but he has yet to avoid being mocked for his bonehead decisions and comments.
After making himself the new chairman of the Kennedy Center, Trump made it clear he wants to put an end to "woke" culture... by bringing back the Broadway musical Cats, according to plans that previously leaked.
An audio clip containing Trump discussing his future plans for the center in Washington D.C. was obtained by the New York Times, and reveals the former reality star wants to go “slightly more conservative” in terms of who and what it honors.
And bringing back Cats – which last toured in 2016 – is part of those plans.
A person mocked at the time: "Tell me he’s never seen Cats without telling me he’s never seen Cats. It’s literally a musical about all different types of cats and their stories, addresses ageism, and has allusions to some of the most 'woke' concepts that people seem to hate these days."
"All those men dancing in heavy make up and skin tight Lycra sounds pretty woke to me" another joked.
In the recording, Trump also labeled himself “the king of ratings."