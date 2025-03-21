Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Merciless Mocked For Wanting to Bring Back 'Non-Woke Musicals Like Cats' — As President's Kennedy Center Plans 'Leaked'

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is all about bringing 'Cats' back into the fold.

March 21 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is ready to shake up the Kennedy Center after making himself the new chairman, and one of his first decisions may be to bring back the Broadway musical Cats, according to plans that have been leaked.

The controversial president has made it clear he wants to put an end to "woke" culture, and the Kennedy Center may just be the arena for him to do just that – even if he is being completely mocked for it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

joe biden controlled shadowy cabal bureaucrats
Source: MEGA

Trump is ready to complete gut Kennedy Center and bring in 'non-woke' acts.

An audio clip containing Trump discussing his future plans for the center in Washington D.C. was obtained by the New York Times, and reveals the former reality star wants to go “slightly more conservative” in terms of who and what it honors.

It was also revealed Trump wants to introduce "non-woke" musicals like Cats into the center, and wants to honor late stars from business to sports.

However, it was bringing back the musical – which last toured in 2016 – that led to plenty of people calling out Trump.

trump cats
Source: MEGA

The president wants to bring back the musical 'Cats' as part of his 'non-woke' focus.

"He just wants the early 90s back," one person joked on X, while another added: "I’m sorry I can’t stop laughing at this and I will never be able to stop laughing at this."

A user raged: "Tell me he’s never seen Cats without telling me he’s never seen Cats. It’s literally a musical about all different types of cats and their stories, addresses ageism, and has allusions to some of the most 'woke' concepts that people seem to hate these days."

"All those men dancing in heavy make up and skin tight Lycra sounds pretty woke to me" one mocked.

In the recording, Trump claimed he didn't want to take over the decision-making for the Kennedy Center, but he just desperately wants things to go well.

“Believe me, I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to do it,” he said in the audio clip.

He added: “I have enough publicity. They’ll say, ‘Trump wants to be the host.’ I don’t want to. But I want this thing to be successful.”

president donald trump prison girlfriend stormy daniels trial defiance act
Source: MEGA

The 78-year-old called himself the 'king of ratings' amid his Kennedy Center plans.

Trump was not done there as he also labeled himself “the king of ratings."

The 78-year-old was also recorded saying he is interested in renovating the center, as it is in “tremendous disrepair,” and “the whole place needs work."

He explained: “I think the I-beams should be covered with some incredible stone – probably marble, but marble’s a bad outdoor stone, but looks better than granite. But it should be covered. And we’ll do that. We’ll add that in. But it’s not a small job.”

In 2019, the center was expanded to including numerous spaces for rehearsals and performances, and also included gardens and classrooms, all upgrades that Trump was recorded calling "nonsense" and "crazy rooms."

Many A-listers have quit their prestigious roles at the Kennedy Center after Trump's unanimous election as its president, taking over the position from billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.

Following the news, Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes resigned as Kennedy Center treasurer.

Shonda Rhimes attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Source: Getty Images

Many A-listers, including Shonda Rhimes, quit their roles at Kennedy Center following Trump's takeover.

Actress Renee Fleming also announced her departure, as did singer Ben Folds.

Insecure star and comic Issa Rae was also quick to cancel her show at the Kennedy Center.

