'Shamed' Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres Continues to Cut Ties with the U.S by Selling Another Property to Fund New Life in English Countryside

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Source: @ellen/instagram

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are enjoying their new life in the English countryside after fleeing the U.S.

March 21 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

"Queen of Mean" Ellen DeGeneres has sold one of her final U.S. properties to fund her new life in the English countryside with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

RadarOnline.com can reveal their home in Montecito, California was put on the market for $4,995,000 on March 10, just over four years after they purchased it for $2.9million.

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi sold another of their properties to fund their new life away from their detractors in Hollywood.

The couple received "multiple offers within two days of hitting the market," according to insiders, sparking the price hike.

The stunning home boasts 1,691 square feet of space and the private primary suite boasts its "own patio, spa-like bath, and generous closet space."

Images of the property show a spacious, yet simple, kitchen which features wooden cupboards throughout as well as solid grey worktops and built in appliances and huge windows that look out onto the garden.

ellen degeneres selling property english countryside mls realtordotcom
Source: The MLS/ Realtor.com

The couple's house sparked a bidding war when it was placed on the market and they made a profit when it finally sold.

The bedroom also provides an exit to the outdoor space thanks to huge sliding patio doors and ensures the property gets plenty of natural light.

A listing states: "A sound fence ensures privacy and serenity, while the spacious backyard offers room for a pool or guest house all within moments of the beach, Coral Casino, and Lower Village."

DeGeneres and De Rossi's decision to sell up comes after they put another one of their Montecito homes up for sale.

Back in January, the pair re-listed a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property for $29.9million.

Across the pond, the pair are residing in an $18million farmhouse in the Cotswolds in south west England, but that hasn't been exactly smooth sailing.

ellen degeneres selling property english countryside mls realtordotcom
Source: The MLS/ Realtor.com

Last month, it was revealed they were already eyeing up a new rural retreat after they found their property surrounded by floodwater after torrential rain lashed the valley it is set in for weeks on end.

DeGeneres 67, herself was keen to stress that the property itself wasn't flooded, but the surrounding fields were submerged in water after prolonged rain prompted a nearby river to burst its banks.

Further irritations ensued in the form of a vexing planning issue between DeGeneres, De Rossi, and their new neighbors.

ellen degeneres selling property english countryside youtube ellenshow
Source: @TheEllenShow/Youtube

The property featured in a episode of DeGeneres' now cancelled show.

According to locals, the Hollywood pair have had enough and were considering abandoning their Cotswolds farmhouse base – at least on a temporary basis and relaunching their country life from a property that's closer to offering the kind of Californian comfort they are used to.

One source living locally said: "Ellen and Portia have had several issues with the place they initially moved into.

"First there was the flooding, of course, then there was an issue with some locals complaining about some building work carried out at the property."

They continued: "So the upshot seems to have been that they started to have a look around and then this property came up.

"They looked at it several times. And they liked it more each time they looked.

"So it does look like it's happening. They've been seen around there several times in recent weeks and have even had interactions with neighbors."

