'Shamed' Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres Continues to Cut Ties with the U.S by Selling Another Property to Fund New Life in English Countryside

The bedroom also provides an exit to the outdoor space thanks to huge sliding patio doors and ensures the property gets plenty of natural light.

A listing states: "A sound fence ensures privacy and serenity, while the spacious backyard offers room for a pool or guest house all within moments of the beach, Coral Casino, and Lower Village."

DeGeneres and De Rossi's decision to sell up comes after they put another one of their Montecito homes up for sale.

Back in January, the pair re-listed a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property for $29.9million.

Across the pond, the pair are residing in an $18million farmhouse in the Cotswolds in south west England, but that hasn't been exactly smooth sailing.