Donald Trump

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Mystery Hand Bruise Visible in Iran Blitz War Room Snap — Sparking Fears He's a Dr Strangelove-Style 'Madman' Driving Us All Towards World War 3

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sported a noticeable bruise on his hand.

Profile Image

June 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

June 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was spotted with a noticeable bruise on his right hand while in the White House War Room, leading many to speculate about the 79-year-old president's health, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump was in the JFK Conference Room alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and other top military officials when the U.S. bombed three separate Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday, June 21.

The Bruise

donald trump hand bruise iran war room dr strangelove world war
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was in the White House War Room during the Iranian bombing.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "The same discoloration is still clearly visible on his hand in this war room picture.

"It's an alarming sign someone with potential illnesses as varied as dementia and syphilis has the world's security in the palm of his hands."

Does Donald Trump Have Syphilis?

donald trump hand bruise iran war room dr strangelove world war
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Democratic strategist James Carville launched into a wild rant where he suggested that President Trump has a "venereal disease" and blasted "f------ idiots" in the media for ignoring it.

On his "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville suggested the president could be suffering from a "severely diminished capacity", arguing his "catastrophic" budget bill and looming questions about the United States' involvement in the war with Iran.

The former Clinton advisor even suggested Trump could be suffering from syphilis, and it's not the first time he's thrown this idea around.

Carville yelled: "I believe and have reason to believe, and you should have reason to believe, that [he] is a leader of severely diminished capacity, which may be even caused by an underlying, what do you call it, syphilitic, I don't know what the f--- the medical word for it is… in other words, he may have the clap!"

Previous Bruises

donald trump hand bruise iran war room dr strangelove world war
Source: Columbia Pictures

The White House War Room was compared to the film 'Dr. Strangelove'.

In December, Keith Edwards, a political analyst, shared a picture of Trump with a similar bruise on his hand, comparing it to one seen on the hand of Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death.

He was also previously pictured with a similar bruise on his hand during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, where the two focused on the war in Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the bruising in February and said that it is a result of handshaking.

Leavitt said: "President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.

"His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

Trump is the oldest person to become U.S. president in history. During the 2024 presidential campaign, polling showed that his health was of increasing concern to voters, and there has been speculation from psychiatrists that he may suffer from dementia.

The New White House War Room

