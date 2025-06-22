PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Mystery Hand Bruise Visible in Iran Blitz War Room Snap — Sparking Fears He's a Dr Strangelove-Style 'Madman' Driving Us All Towards World War 3

In December, Keith Edwards, a political analyst, shared a picture of Trump with a similar bruise on his hand, comparing it to one seen on the hand of Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death.

He was also previously pictured with a similar bruise on his hand during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, where the two focused on the war in Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the bruising in February and said that it is a result of handshaking.

Leavitt said: "President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.

"His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

Trump is the oldest person to become U.S. president in history. During the 2024 presidential campaign, polling showed that his health was of increasing concern to voters, and there has been speculation from psychiatrists that he may suffer from dementia.