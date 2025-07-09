Jeffrey Epstein 'Cover-Up' Latest: Attorney General Pam Bondi Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery of Pedophile’s Missing Jail Death Footage — Amid Roars of 'Resign Now'
Pam Bondi has attempted to explain away the mysterious one minute gap in the CCTV footage from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the night he died – in a bid to shut down conspiracy theorists.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the attorney general went into damage control overdrive during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, July 8, when she was pressed to explain a bizarre timestamp jump in the 11-hour video, which was released the previous day to prove the pedophile financier was not killed in prison.
Conspiracy Theorists
She insisted the one-minute gap in the video was part of a routine daily reset that takes place at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Bondi added: "The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide."
She also stressed the missing minute was not unique to the Epstein video.
Bondi went on: "There was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video... every night should have the same minute missing."
Routine 'Daily Reset'
She claimed the Department of Justice would look to release footage from other nights to prove the missing minute was a routine quirk of the prison's surveillance system.
"We're looking for that video to release that as well, to show that a minute is missing every night," she said – adding: "And that's it on Epstein."
Bondi is now facing roars of outrage and calls for her to resign from a flood of critics, including those convinced she is part of a sinister Epstein cover-up operation.
She has already been under fire from furious conservatives for failing to deliver promised revelations including an Epstein "client list."
The DoJ and FBI released the lengthy CCTV video as part of a broader memo reaffirming Epstein's death was a suicide while stressing no "client list" exists the pedophile was set to expose.
It was a direct contradiction of months of statements from Bondi herself and other Trump-aligned officials who suggested explosive disclosures were imminent in the financier's case.
'Proof' Epstein Wasn't Killed In Prison
An assortment of A-list politicians and socialites were known to have frequented Epstein's parties and flown on his so-called Lolita Express jet to the billionaire's private island.
The surveillance footage, captured from the corridor outside Epstein's cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 9 and 10, 2019, begins with what appears to be Epstein – clad in orange and handcuffed – being escorted to his cell at 7.49pm by two guards.
His face is obscured by a staircase handrail.
For the next several hours, the footage shows little activity.
At 6:27am guards reappear with breakfast carts. At 6:30am a blurry figure is seen running back from the area of Epstein's cell, and by 6:33am the alarm is sounded.
Epstein was pronounced dead six minutes later.
The goal of the video's release was to definitively debunk the belief, widely held in right-wing circles, that Epstein was murdered.
But instead, the missing minute has simply inflamed conspiracy theories further.
As soon as the video was released, prominent Trump-aligned influencers erupted with accusations of a cover-up.
"Assuming this leaked Epstein Files memo is true, then we all know this is a shameful coverup to protect the most heinous elites," MAGA personality Rogan O'Handley, known as DC Draino, wrote on X.
Far-right figure Jack Posobiec fumed: "We were all told more was coming… incredible how utterly mismanaged this Epstein mess has been."