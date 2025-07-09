Jeffrey Epstein 'Cover-Up' Latest: Attorney General Pam Bondi Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery of Pedophile’s Missing Jail Death Footage — Amid Roars of 'Resign Now'

She insisted the one-minute gap in the video was part of a routine daily reset that takes place at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Bondi added: "The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide."

She also stressed the missing minute was not unique to the Epstein video.

Bondi went on: "There was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video... every night should have the same minute missing."