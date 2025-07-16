Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Margot Kidder
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Lois Lane Star Margot Kidder Fell Victim to 'Curse of Superman' — Ending Up Sad, Homeless and Pulling Out Her Own Teeth

Photo of Margot Kidder
Source: Digital Press Photos/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Lois Lane Star Margot Kidder saw dark days after starring. inthe popular 'Superman' film.

July 16 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Director James Gunn may have put a slick slant on Superman with his ultra-woke, megabucks big-screen revival featuring the Man of Steel.

But its cast and crew are suffering one kryptonite-like effect from making the movie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source tells us they are all praying they will not all be hit by the "Curse of Superman."

Article continues below advertisement
margot kidder fell victim to curse of superman ending up sad homeless warner bros
Source: Warner Bros

The 'Curse of Superman' may rear its head again.

Article continues below advertisement

The term refers to the belief actors who have played Superman in various movie and TV adaptations are doomed to die or suffer horrific “consequences” of taking the part.

It’s a curse linked to the deaths of George Reeves (who played Superman in the 1950s TV series) and Christopher Reeve (who played Superman in the 1970s/80s films) – as well as the struggles of actors like Kirk Alyn (who starred in the 1948 serial.)

Reeves suffered a mysterious death by gunshot wound Reeve was famously paralyze in a horseback riding accident.

Alyn sunk into depression as he battled to find other roles after playing Superman, while Marlon Brando – who played the flying alien’s dad alongside Reeve – ended up a bloated, tortured wreck who grew so fat he needed extra large baths fitted in his hotel rooms.

Article continues below advertisement

But most have forgotten the horrific "curses" suffered by the world’s most famous Lois Lane star – Margot Kidder.

She once said about being desperate to play the ambitious reporter who steals Superman’s heart in Reeve’s run of movies: “I had to get that part. Not because I wanted to be Lois Lane – because I needed to escape.”

But what began as an escape would end in a breakdown so severe she was found homeless, paranoid – and yanking her own teeth out with her fingers in a back alley in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
margot kidder fell victim to curse of superman ending up sad homeless
Source: MEGA

Kidder played Lois Lane in 1978, but saw dark days afterwards.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress, who died in 2018 aged 69, shot to global fame for her fearless, funny portrayal of Lane in Superman, Richard Donner’s 1978 blockbuster that launched the modern cinema blockbuster superhero era.

But her defining role masked years of mental illness, addiction and spiraling instability. Kidder became perhaps the most tragic victim of the so-called "Superman curse."

In 1996, she vanished from public view. She had grown convinced her ex-husband, novelist Thomas McGuane, was stalking her and believed her life was in danger.

Article continues below advertisement
margot kidder fell victim to curse of superman ending up sad homeless christopher reeve
Source: MEGA

The actress, here with Christopher Reeve, suffered from mental illness and addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

She went missing for four days and was discovered dirty, shoeless, and incoherent in a Glendale backyard. Several of her teeth had been removed – pulled out by Kidder herself, in a psychotic episode.

She later said she did it so she couldn’t be tracked through dental records.

“I was like one of those ladies you see yelling at the space aliens on the street corner,” she said. “There were days I just wanted to die.”

It was a far fall for the woman once hailed as the highest-paid Canadian actress of her generation. Kidder had become an icon after her performance opposite Reeve, giving Superman its emotional core as the plucky Daily Planet reporter.

But fame came fast and never sat easily with her. “Fame is weird, is what it really is,” she once said. “It’s the weirdest thing in the world.”

Born in 1948 in Yellowknife, in Canada’s remote Northwest Territories, Kidder’s father was a mining engineer, her mother a history teacher. A trip to New York aged 12, where she saw Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway, sparked her desire for a different life.

“That was it. I knew I had to go far away,” she later said.

She became part of a freewheeling, drug-fueled Hollywood scene in the early 1970s, sharing a home with actress Jennifer Salt.

The house became a haven for rising talents including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Brian De Palma, who cast her in Sisters.

Article continues below advertisement
margot kidder mega
Source: MEGA

She died in 2018.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Marlon Brando

EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Brando's VERY Odd Sex Fetish Exposed in Secret Diaries of Hollywood's Most Connected Interviewer

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Writing His Epitaph — How Rocker is Penning His Final Words After Heartbreaking Black Sabbath Farewell Show

Article continues below advertisement

“We were idealistic innocents, darling, despite the drugs and sex,” she recalled.

But personal chaos followed her throughout her life.

Her first marriage, to McGuane, ended in 1977 after she fled their Montana ranch. “I mostly sat around and wept in closets,” she confessed in a magazine interview.

Desperate to escape, she set her sights on Superman.

Her agent, Rick Nicita, said: “She called from Montana and said, ‘I’m coming back to the business.’ I told her she had to fly in.

“She tried to cancel – said she had a cutting horse class. I told her, ‘No way.’”

She won the part with determination, though she admitted she had no confidence in the film.

The actress said: “When I first met Christopher Reeve he was the skinniest, dorkiest guy you could imagine. I thought, this is Superman? I just kept saying to myself, ‘Look like you love him.’”

But after Superman, roles dried up. A 1990 car accident also left Kidder with a spinal injury and chronic pain. She refused surgery out of fear of paralysis, turning instead to prescription drugs.

“I was muddled,” she once admitted. When her insurer refused to cover the costs, she was left with six-figure debt. The breakdown came soon after.

She never fully returned to Hollywood, retreating to rural Montana where she became a political activist and mental health advocate. In later years, she came to see Superman with pride.

She declared: “My grandkids watch it and think I was Superman’s friend.

“That’s a thrill.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.