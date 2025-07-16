Trump Jr.'s 'Gold Digger' Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Wants 'Marriage and Kids' With President's Son — As Family Accuses Socialite Of Using Him to Make Name For Herself

For starters, according to a source, the couple may be seeing wedding bells soon.

"(Anderson) 100 percent would say yes if (Don Jr.) asked her to marry him, and his friends think that will happen sooner than later," an insider revealed. "She would love to have kids one day and sees what a good father he is."

The source also noted just how "loving" the pair is with one another, surprisingly revealing just how kind Don Jr. is with his girlfriend.

"He is very much a gentleman and pulls her chair out, lets her order first, and treats her so well," they claimed.