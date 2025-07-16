Trump Jr.'s 'Gold Digger' Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Wants 'Marriage and Kids' With President's Son — As Family Accuses Socialite Of Using Him to Make Name For Herself
Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson's relationship is moving fast, as the socialite is said to be all about walking down the aisle with the president's eldest son... and having kids with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The romance is said to have ruffled the Trump family's feathers, with many fearing what Anderson's true intentions are; however, that has clearly not swayed Don Jr.
All Loved-Up
For starters, according to a source, the couple may be seeing wedding bells soon.
"(Anderson) 100 percent would say yes if (Don Jr.) asked her to marry him, and his friends think that will happen sooner than later," an insider revealed. "She would love to have kids one day and sees what a good father he is."
The source also noted just how "loving" the pair is with one another, surprisingly revealing just how kind Don Jr. is with his girlfriend.
"He is very much a gentleman and pulls her chair out, lets her order first, and treats her so well," they claimed.
PDA Still Going Strong
Don Jr., 47, and Anderson, 38, have also not been shy about their PDA, reminding all those around them just how head over heels they are for one another.
"They hold hands and always sneak in little kisses," the source continued. "He tells her how smart and gorgeous she is all the time."
The insider added: "She is more shy but funny, and Don appreciates how she lets him talk to people and be around his guy friends," and explained Anderson can "hold her own conversations and enjoy herself."
According to the source, Anderson also enjoys spending time with her boyfriend's five kids: Kai, 18; Donald III, 16; Tristan, 13; Spencer, 12; and Chloe, 11.
Don Jr.'s Family Afraid Of Anderson's Intentions?
Don Jr. shares his children with his ex-wife, Vanessa, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2018. She is now in a relationship with iconic golfer Tiger Woods, a romance Anderson supports.
However, despite the apparent good times, Don Jr.'s high-profile family is said to be wary of Anderson's intentions.
"It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble," a source close to the situation previously said, referring to Don Jr. inviting Anderson to the family's Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago in 2024.
They added: "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family."
Anderson has a notable party girl reputation in Palm Beach, and other insiders claimed she is trying to use Don Jr. as a "stepping stone" to reach "bigger fish."
Following the rough claims, Anderson took to her Instagram Stories and posted a bible passage from the book of Exodus, which read: "So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still, because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?"
The post also quoted the bible, Exodus 1414, which says: "Hold your peace and the lord will fight for you. You only need to be still."
Don Jr. was previously said to be engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has since become the ambassador of Greece.