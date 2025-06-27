EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Teeing Up Trial Marriage' as Golf Ace is Convinced He'll Stay the Course With Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa

Golf great Tiger Woods and galpal Vanessa Trump are taking a swing at a trial marriage as they race toward a formal engagement, according to sources who also says pals are warning the wealthy jock to protect his $1.3billion fortune with a pre-nup to avoid being taken to the cleaners.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 49-year-old links legend is "enamored" of the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and sees living together as the next logical step in their relationship, which quietly began in November.

"Tiger is all in and saying this is a go," our insider said. "He seems certain this has marriage potential. He's madly in love with Vanessa. Anyone can see it in his eyes."