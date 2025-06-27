EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Teeing Up Trial Marriage' as Golf Ace is Convinced He'll Stay the Course With Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa
Golf great Tiger Woods and galpal Vanessa Trump are taking a swing at a trial marriage as they race toward a formal engagement, according to sources who also says pals are warning the wealthy jock to protect his $1.3billion fortune with a pre-nup to avoid being taken to the cleaners.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 49-year-old links legend is "enamored" of the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and sees living together as the next logical step in their relationship, which quietly began in November.
"Tiger is all in and saying this is a go," our insider said. "He seems certain this has marriage potential. He's madly in love with Vanessa. Anyone can see it in his eyes."
Luxury Living
The source went on: "He wanted her to move into his Florida mansion, and she's essentially living with him now. She was there all the time anyway.
"She had drawers and cubbyholes for all her personal items. She cooked meals there. So it was a no-brainer as far as Tiger's concerned."
Vanessa, 47, reportedly has full access to Wood's $40million estate in Jupiter Island and knows all the security codes.
"Word is, Tiger's instructed his staff to accommodate Vanessa with whatever she needs – no questions. Whatever Vanessa wants, Vanessa gets," the insider added.
Woods and the former model – whose 13-year marriage to the president's namesake son ended in a cordial divorce in 2018 – happen to send their children to the same prestigious school in Palm Beach.
Pre-Nup Snub
Reformed skirt-chaser Woods is dad to two kids by ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who dumped him in 2010 for his cheating ways, while Vanessa is a mom of five by Don Jr. – and the new couple's combined brood has reportedly given their blessing to the romance.
"Tiger is looking at Vanessa as his next bride. He's talking about what type of wedding he wants and telling friends he doesn't see the need for a prenup, which they think is bonkers," our insider said – adding: "They want him to be happy, but to not go into it quite so naively."
But our source also insisted: "Tiger is a changed man – and ready to prove it with Vanessa."