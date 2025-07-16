Your tip
Dax Shepard Celebrates Wife Kristen Bell's First Ever Emmy Nomination by Posting Naked Picture of the Comedy Actress in Yoga Pose

picture of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Source: @DAXSHEPARD;INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Dax Shepard posted a naked image of his wife, Kristen Bell, doing yoga naked to mark the actress' first Emmy nomination.

July 16 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Dax Shepard has celebrated wife Kristen Bell’s first-ever Emmy nomination by posting a shocking image of the actress on social media – doing yoga, naked.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 50, shared the cheeky image, showing Bell in the downward dog position, to his 4.1 million Instagram followers.

Cheeky Picture

Embedded Image
Source: @DAXSHEPARD/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Shepard's naughty snap of his wife Bell sparked comments from A-listers, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

The mother-of-two, who was nominated for her role in the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This, was wearing nothing but knee-high blue socks.

Shepard, who married Bell in 2013, joked in the caption: "People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy-nominated performance like Kristen's.

"This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!"

'I Hit The MegaMom Lottery'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Shepard posted the same snap on Mother's Day in 2021 paying a further tribute.

The raunchy post has so far collected over 155,000 likes, with famous friends joining the comments section.

Nina Dobrev quipped: "Hahahaha yesssss go girl! suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!" while Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "Oh my God, Dax."

Shepard, notably, posted the same shot of Bell for Mother’s Day in 2021.

"Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid…and I’m here for it," he wrote at the time. "Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft.

"My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion," Shepard added, referencing daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10. "We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Finally Nominated

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Nobody Wants This.'

For her part, Bell kept her clothes on as she reacted to the news of her nod as well as creator and executive producer Erin Foster's nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

"Finding out I was nominated for an Emmy," Bell, 44, captioned the July 15 Instagram carousel of her and Foster appearing together on a Zoom call with their mouths open in excitement. "Finding out @erinfoster was nominated for an Emmy!!!!"

Bell is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show will face off against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio, and What We Do in the Shadows for Best Comedy Series.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell's co-star Adam Brody has also been nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Her co-star Adam Brody, who plays her love interest in the series, was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Bell, who also executive produced the series, plays Joanne, an irreverent woman who falls for a charming rabbi named Noah (Brody).

A logline for the show reads: "He's stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan."

Nobody Wants This marks Bell's second Netflix series after producing and starring in the eight-episode limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window in 2022.

