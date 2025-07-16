Elon Musk Blasts 'Evil' Stephen King After Legendary Author Denies Existence of Epstein List — As Trump Begs Country To Move On From Late Sex Offender
Elon Musk has joined in on bashing Stephen King after the iconic author claimed the Jeffrey Epstein client list doesn't exist in a bizarre tweet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, July 15, the It writer pushed back on the heated Epstein topic and said: "The Epstein client list is real. So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus," leading to plenty of backlash.
A King-Sized Controversy
"Come on, dude. Epstein had clients who could be compiled into a list," one person reacted, as another went off: "You might as well tweeted out, 'My name is on the Epstein list and I don’t want anyone to see it.' Because that’s all anyone is sees with this post."
A user theorized: "Didn’t expect you to be on the Epstein list."
The rage continued, as another critic called out King's vocal disapproval of President Trump over the years, only for the Cujo creator to "defend the Epstein list."
"What did he mean by this?" they asked.
Musk Goes Off On 'Evil' King
The Tesla billionaire was quick to respond to the question with a seething description of King: "Maybe Stephen King excuses the evil in his own soul by projecting that onto the rest of the world."
King, 77, posted a follow-up tweet following the storm, attempting to walk back what he originally said.
"Boy, I hit a nerve with that Epstein post. The 'list' is like UFOs: Everyone knows someone who's seen one."
The Green Mile writer has made it clear he's not a fan of Trump, even returning to X after a lengthy hiatus to label the controversial politician a "traitor" and a "Putin-loving dips---."
"Goes double for Elon!" he added.
Trump And The Epstein List
At the time, Musk and Trump were closely aligned, but that has since changed as the 54-year-old's relationship with the former reality star has deteriorated.
Musk previously claimed Trump was on the late sex offender's mysterious files. While there has yet to be any clear evidence of Trump being included on the list, which has long been speculated to include several high-profile figures and celebrities who engaged in sex crimes with Epstein, Musk still hinted at the possibility, sharing videos of the 79-year-old spending time with the disgusting criminal.
During Musk and Trump's highly publicized fight, King made sure to get his two cents in, tweeting: "Couple of billionaires having a hissy little catfight. Who gives a s---? The world actually has problems."
Trump and his administration have tried desperately to bury the Epstein story, after Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department claimed Epstein never had a client list following an investigation.
The investigation also confirmed Epstein did kill himself, as previously specified in the initial coroner's report, despite theories he was murdered behind bars.
During a Cabinet meeting on July 8, a reporter asked Bondi a question about the Epstein case, but Trump went off, and raged: "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.
"You’re asking – we have (the floods in) Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable..."