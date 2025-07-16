Elon Musk Blasts 'Evil' Stephen King After Legendary Author Denies Existence of Epstein List — As Trump Begs Country To Move On From Late Sex Offender

"Come on, dude. Epstein had clients who could be compiled into a list," one person reacted, as another went off: "You might as well tweeted out, 'My name is on the Epstein list and I don’t want anyone to see it.' Because that’s all anyone is sees with this post."

A user theorized: "Didn’t expect you to be on the Epstein list."

The rage continued, as another critic called out King's vocal disapproval of President Trump over the years, only for the Cujo creator to "defend the Epstein list."

"What did he mean by this?" they asked.