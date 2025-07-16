Your tip
Isla Fisher Delivers Savage 'Pig' Putdown to Ex-Husband Sacha Baron Cohen After Hollywood Couple Seal Their Divorce

picture of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher has made a brutal dig at ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen on social media after the former couple sealed their divorce.

July 16 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Isla Fisher has aimed a brutal dig at ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen weeks after the former Hollywood couple sealed their divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wedding Crashers actress, 49, took to Instagram to share an honest quote about modern relationships.

Brutal Take Down

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Fisher posted an anti-marriage message on Instagram in a clear dig toward her ex.

And Borat actor Baron Cohen, 53, was the subject of her thinly veiled swipe, after the pair split last year following 14 years of marriage.

Fisher fired off a cheeky take on an age-old saying, and turned it completely on its head.

"For all the men who say, 'Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?' Here's an update for you," her post began.

"Nowadays, 80 per cent of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it's not worth buying an entire pig just to get a little sausage."

It comes just days after the Aussie taunted her ex after spotting him at the Wimbledon tennis championships in England last week.

Near-Miss At Centre Court

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Fisher arrived at the Wimbledon tennis championships on the same day as Baron Cohen.

She and Baron Cohen had no awkward run-ins at the prestigious event, which came weeks after they finalized their multi-million dollar divorce on June 14.

Fisher showed that things were still amicable between the pair as she made a quip about their co-parenting relationship.

Sharing a screenshot of an article about the pair's separate appearances at Centre Court, the actress tagged the Bruno star and joked: "Hang on? Who's watching the kids? @sachabaroncohen."

The former couple met in 2001 and tied the knot nine years later, welcoming three children, before they announced last year that they'd split in 2023.

And coincidentally, the duo used the medium of tennis to make the separation announcement, with a photo of themselves posing in matching tennis outfits.

Sharing the photo to both of their Instagram Stories in April 2024, they declared their split with the caption: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

Divorce Finalized

sacha baron cohen isla fisher million divorce nastiest splits
Source: MEGA

Baron Cohen and Fisher confirmed their divorce has now been finalized on social media.

The exes also confirmed their divorce had been finalized last month, with another simultaneous statement posted to their social media.

It read: "Our divorce has now been finalized. We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."

A source said after the announcement: "It's all sorted. Now, Sacha and Isla both just want to get on with the rest of their lives and focus on their family's well-being."

Speaking earlier this year of their break-up, Fisher admitted: "It's the most difficult thing that I've been through and I've learnt so much about myself in the process.

"I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents."

rebel wilson bridesmaids
Source: MEGA

Rebel Wilson slammed Baron Cohen in her memoir after working with star on 'Grimsby.'

Their split announcement came shortly after Rebel Wilson made claims about Cohen's behavior on the set of Grimsby.

She states in her memoir he tried to "bully" her and that she now considers him a "massive a--hole."

Baron Cohen has denied these claims, with his representatives stating they are "demonstrably false" and "contradicted by extensive detailed evidence."

