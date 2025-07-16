EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Writing His Epitaph — How Rocker is Penning His Final Words After Heartbreaking Black Sabbath Farewell Show
Ozzy Osbourne has gotten through his last ever gig, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he’s now crafting what will be his everlasting final words for his gravestone.
An insider told us he will include his epitaph in an upcoming memoir he’s writing.
"Ozzy is doing a swansong autobiography that will give his side of the story of all his scandals and ups-and-downs, and cheating and abusing," they explained.
He's On His 'Last Legs'
And within it, he wants to include his epitaph.
"He’s toying with the idea of making the epitaph the title of the opening chapter, but it will definite feature very prominently inside even if he goes for a different name for the opening section of the book," the source said.
The insider added Parkinson’s and pain-addled Osbourne knows he is on his "last legs" and sees his memoir as a "way to say goodbye to his family and fans."
The 75-year-old metal icon has confirmed he is releasing what is set to be his final memoir, Last Rites, later this year.
Osbourne Documenting His Brutal Health Battle
Reflecting on a life of chaos and glory, Osbourne has said: "If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy… if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain.
"I’ve done good... and I’ve done bad, but right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere."
The book, due for release on October 7 via Grand Central Publishing, will serve as a raw and unfiltered look back on Osbourne’s storied and stormy career. Coming on the heels of his farewell concert in Birmingham, Last Rites will chart the heavy metal frontman's battles with recent illness, including a 2019 fall and Parkinson’s diagnosis, as well as the horrific – and loving – moments from his decades-long marriage to Sharon Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath.
Though Osbourne has written about his life before, his 2009 memoir I Am Ozzy became a bestseller; this second volume is widely seen as more reflective, with an insider describing it as "his version of writing the end credits."
It includes stories of encounters with late music hellraisers such as Lemmy Kilmister, Bon Scott, and Keith Moon, plus a candid account of what went into planning his final show, and why it had to be in Birmingham.
"There’s a lot he wanted to get off his chest," said a source close to the Osbourne family. "Ozzy's been through hell the past few years with his health, and writing this book gave him a sense of purpose. It’s not just a look back, it’s his way of signing off on his own terms."
Osbourne’s farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, took place in early July in his hometown, drawing a crowd of tens of thousands and featuring performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and a mass of other metal icons. Osbourne joined former bandmates from Black Sabbath for one final set, while Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello served as musical director.
'He Wanted To Go Out Loud'
The show also raised close to $200million for charity. Despite its celebratory tone, the event marked a deeply personal turning point.
"Ozzy knew this would likely be his final performance,” said our source. "He poured everything into it. There were tears backstage. It was emotional for everyone: Sharon, the kids, the band. But Ozzy was at peace with it.
"He wanted to go out loud, and he did."
Last Rites will also explore the private challenges that have shaped Osbourne's later years, from hospitalizations to his complicated relationship with fame and mortality.
"He’s not sugar-coating anything,” the insider added. "He talks about being scared, about facing death, about not recognizing himself at times. But also about laughter, absurdity, and love, especially for Sharon."
While many assumed the rocker’s health setbacks had closed the curtain on his career, the book may be his most lasting contribution.
"Ozzy doesn’t want anyone else writing his final chapter," the source said. "This is him, pen in hand, giving his own eulogy, but with plenty of swear words and black humor."
Osbourne, who shares five children with Sharon, 71, once blacked out and tried to strangle her to death while off his head and has repeatedly cheated on her throughout their stormy marriage.