Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Believe She Did Not Receive a Fair Trial in Jeffery Epstein's Sex Scandal and Make Bombshell Claim Pedo 'Paid Someone in Prison to Kill Him'

It comes as Donald Trump controversially closed the case and his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, maintains that after years of rampant speculation, there is no evidence Epstein ever held a "client list" implicating high-profile associates.

The family argues that Maxwell should have been protected under an agreement Epstein entered with the Department of Justice in 2007, in which they vowed not to prosecute any of his co-conspirators after he "paid fines, paid victims millions of dollars, and served 13 months in prison."

Counsel representing Maxwell, David Oscar Marcus, said: "I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal.

"He's the ultimate dealmaker, and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it.

"With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the U.S. government made and broke."