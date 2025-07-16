Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Believe She Did Not Receive a Fair Trial in Jeffery Epstein's Sex Scandal and Make Bombshell Claim Pedo 'Paid Someone in Prison to Kill Him'
Ghislaine Maxwell's family has broken their silence to declare Jeffrey Epstein's former right-hand woman is "innocent" and claim she was made a scapegoat for the financier's crimes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Maxwell's inner circle maintains she was not given a fair trial when she was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 for sex trafficking offenses tied to the billionaire's lewd acts.
Scapecoat
They claim prosecutors stopped at nothing to convict her due to the public's appetite for her to face justice on Epstein's behalf after his death two years prior, when he was found dead in his prison cell.
According to the family's statement, Maxwell, 63, is prepared to "file a writ of habeas corpus," which would "allow her to challenge her imprisonment."
This challenge would be "on the basis of new evidence, such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial's outcome."
'No Client List'
It comes as Donald Trump controversially closed the case and his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, maintains that after years of rampant speculation, there is no evidence Epstein ever held a "client list" implicating high-profile associates.
The family argues that Maxwell should have been protected under an agreement Epstein entered with the Department of Justice in 2007, in which they vowed not to prosecute any of his co-conspirators after he "paid fines, paid victims millions of dollars, and served 13 months in prison."
Counsel representing Maxwell, David Oscar Marcus, said: "I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal.
"He's the ultimate dealmaker, and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it.
"With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the U.S. government made and broke."
Referred For Sentencing
The family said they "profoundly concur" with Marcus' comments.
The controversial deal stated if "Epstein successfully fulfills all of the terms and conditions of this agreement, the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to four of Epstein's assistants." This did not name Maxwell specifically.
However, the 2007 deal only applied to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida.
Prosecutors found a loophole that allowed them to target Maxwell in New York, which treats such agreements differently from the vast majority of American states.
A new filing states, "Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers are asking the Court to resolve this difference between the Districts."
The family wants Maxwell's sentence to be vacated and for her to be referred for resentencing, accusing the court of also "applying an incorrect guideline range and offense level."
Speaking in a recent interview, her brother Ian claims his family was not surprised by Bondi's announcement the Epstein client list did not exist, and made a bombshell claim regarding how the sex predator died.
He said: "My sister has always maintained there was never such a thing. It never existed.
"If you prick a conspiracy, the balloon goes down and people wonder why they've been fooled."
On Epstein's death, he added: "I think there is more substance to different and opposing views, that he was murdered.
"That is, and remains, my sister's view for what it's worth."
He said, while "people seem to think this involves some James Bond figure slipping into the prison," he suggested a separate theory entirely.
"It seems to preclude another way in which that may have happened, him paying someone in prison to kill him. Suicide by internal killing."