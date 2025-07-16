Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Murder Mansion Terror – How Singer 'Freaked' After Human Bone Washed Up on Doorstep

taylor swift freaked human bone murder mansion doorstep
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift reportedly freaked out after a human bone washed up at her murder mansion doorstep.

July 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Pop princess Taylor Swift's perfectly curated world was blown to bits after the grisly discovery of human remains near her Rhode Island mansion, a human leg bone reportedly washed up on the beach in the wealthy seaside village of Watch Hill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An important local source, with a warped view of reality, compared the situation to her high-profile breakup songs, the Cruel Summer singer once penned.

Taylor's Nightmare

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid rally as Taylor Swift reels from grim find.

"She's supposed to be this sweet, happy pop icon who sings about her heartbreak – and now this has totally freaked her out," said an insider.

"She's unattached to her home, stays in hotels while touring, and leans on Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, whom she can't stop feeling like a lost Swiftie. Can't keep the fame apart.

To have something this dark and disturbing happen so close to her vacation house gives her the heebie-jeebies."

The remains were discovered in May and have since been identified as those of Massachusetts resident Eric Wein, 31.

"The South Kingston Police Department has been notified by the Rhode Island Office of the State Medical Examiner that the human remains that washed ashore on May 14, 2023, in Westerly, Rhode Island, have been positively identified as belonging to Mr. Wein," police said in a statement.

Swift's Fears

Source: MEGA

A Massachusetts resident's tragic end casts a dark shadow near the singer's estate.

Wein's vehicle was found parked in South Kingstown, R.I., on April 10, and he was officially declared missing on April 18.

According to law enforcement, Swift worried the victim may have been murdered – describing the absolute worst: that she could be the second serial killer on the loose.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the hitmaker has heard more than her share of stalker scares since the release of her first hit song, Tim McGraw, in 2006. And a source said she feels this gruesome event just draws more unwanted attention to her.

'She's Heartbroken'

Source: MEGA

Swift is shaken by fears of stalkers and serial threats anew.

"The social media lunatic swarm and the songbird is growing above and beyond to protect herself," said the insider. "She's sensitive to memory and she's not always sure where her mind drifts. It gets blurry. Her friends notice that memory is weaving in practically on her comfort."

Added the source: 'She's heartbroken for the poor guy who died, worried about what this means – but she's really anxious for her own safety."

