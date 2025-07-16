EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Murder Mansion Terror – How Singer 'Freaked' After Human Bone Washed Up on Doorstep

"She's supposed to be this sweet, happy pop icon who sings about her heartbreak – and now this has totally freaked her out," said an insider.

"She's unattached to her home, stays in hotels while touring, and leans on Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, whom she can't stop feeling like a lost Swiftie. Can't keep the fame apart.

To have something this dark and disturbing happen so close to her vacation house gives her the heebie-jeebies."

The remains were discovered in May and have since been identified as those of Massachusetts resident Eric Wein, 31.

"The South Kingston Police Department has been notified by the Rhode Island Office of the State Medical Examiner that the human remains that washed ashore on May 14, 2023, in Westerly, Rhode Island, have been positively identified as belonging to Mr. Wein," police said in a statement.