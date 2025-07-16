EXCLUSIVE: Ayyyy! Fonz Icon Henry Winkler Reveals How ALL His Dreams Came True and Why He's 'Luckiest Guy Alive'

To an older generation, Happy Days star Henry Winkler will always be Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, the coolest greaser on TV, but now, 41 years after the series ended, he tells a funny story about his grandson Ace, who dressed up as Fonzie for Halloween and didn't even realize his "Pop-Pop" had played him.

"I'm not aware if they know," Winkler, 79, said. But it doesn't bother him at all. In fact, RadarOnline.com can reveal, when he shot to success on the show, he never struggled with fame at all.

"I was comfortable from the beginning," he said. "I don't know why. Mainly, I think, because of the lack of self. When people were talking to me, I kept looking over my shoulder to see who they were talking to because I couldn't believe they meant me."