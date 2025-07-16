Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon 'Holding Pity Parties' as They're 'Sick of Waiting' For Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt to Put Rings On Them

Photo of Gidi Hadid, Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon are tired of waiting for Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt to propose.

July 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Bradley Cooper's galpal, Gigi Hadid, and Brad Pitt's partner, Ines de Ramon, have a lot in common – they're both desperate for their men to finally put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said model Hadid, 30, and jewelry executive de Ramon, 34, have struck up a close friendship and are turning to each other for tips on how to handle their commitment-phobe partners.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, both stars are dragging their heels when it comes to popping the question, despite being in serious long-term relationships.

gigi hadid ines de ramon sick waiting cooper pitt propose
Source: MEGA

de Ramon has leaned on Hadid as Pitt dodges commitment.

Meanwhile, their glamorous girlfriends were joined at the hip in New York as Pitt, 61, joined Cooper, 50, for a bite to eat.

"Gigi and Ines have hung out several times, and they get on great – their friendship is really building," an insider said. "Gigi was giving Ines advice about her jewelry line, and they’re also talking about a fashion collab in the near future, which Brad and Bradley think is a great idea.

Offering Support?

gigi hadid ines de ramon sick waiting cooper pitt propose
Source: MEGA

Cooper dined out while Hadid fumed over stalled proposal plans.

"It’s also a refreshing change for the guys to be able to kick back on double dates with their leading ladies."

But both Hadid and Ines are getting tired of waiting for their flaky men to do the right thing and seal the deal, a source said.

"They're also offering each other moral support and bonding over their shared frustration that they’re still not engaged," the insider added. "Gigi is very frustrated it hasn't happened yet. She puts a brave face on it but complains big time about the situation to her girlfriends."

Will It Happen?

gigi hadid ines de ramon sick waiting cooper pitt propose
Source: MEGA

Fashion collab talks are said to have eased ringless blues for Hadid and de Ramon.

A rep for Pitt said, "while Ines and Gigi may be friendly," rumors that they're bonding over frustration with their relationships are "false."

However, the source noted: "Ines can totally relate because she and Brad have been living together over a year now. She doesn't like how informal their relationship is and is similarly impatient.

"They both believe it'll happen eventually, but need each other's moral support while they're still waiting.

