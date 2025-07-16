EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon 'Holding Pity Parties' as They're 'Sick of Waiting' For Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt to Put Rings On Them

Bradley Cooper's galpal, Gigi Hadid, and Brad Pitt's partner, Ines de Ramon, have a lot in common – they're both desperate for their men to finally put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said model Hadid, 30, and jewelry executive de Ramon, 34, have struck up a close friendship and are turning to each other for tips on how to handle their commitment-phobe partners.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, both stars are dragging their heels when it comes to popping the question, despite being in serious long-term relationships.