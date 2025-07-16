EXCLUSIVE: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Wild' Kids Were Slapped With Warning to 'Shape Up' as Their Dad Faced Life Behind Bars
Scandal-scarred Sean "Diddy" Combs fought for his life in court – but sources revealed his kids made a mockery of his defense with their wild partying and outrageous antics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They've shown up to court to support him, but they're also out acting like they haven't got a care in the world," says a snitch. "It's a terrible look!"
As earlier reported, the disgraced hip-hop honcho battled federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking – but was found not guilty.
But while the music mogul was cleared of the more serious charges, he remains jailed after being denied bail while his kids are living it up – and sources said his team is infuriated.
"His advisors are telling him he's gotta give his kids guidelines on how to act," explained an insider.
On June 13, 27-year-old son Christian "King" Combs shocked observers when he warmly greeted disgraced rapper Kanye West outside the courthouse and then escorted the self-proclaimed Nazi inside to watch his dad's trial.
But the 48-year-old hatemonger was reportedly not approved to attend that day's trial, and thus sent to an overflowing closed-circuit video room.
But days later, Christian was spotted again with West and friends partying at Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont.
Said an insider: "Christian should not be hanging with Kanye right now."
Meanwhile, Diddy's son Justin, 31, was accused last year of throwing wild rages in rented homes, causing so much damage that L.A. brokers now reportedly refuse to lease to him.
And in May, Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, 18, attended prom, posing for photogs despite their dad's dire legal troubles.
"The way they've all been acting," shared a source. "It's no wonder his team is begging him to get them in line."