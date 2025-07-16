Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Wild' Kids Were Slapped With Warning to 'Shape Up' as Their Dad Faced Life Behind Bars

photo of diddy and kids
Source: MEGA

Diddy Combs' kids were warned to shape up as their dad faced life behind bars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 16 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Scandal-scarred Sean "Diddy" Combs fought for his life in court – but sources revealed his kids made a mockery of his defense with their wild partying and outrageous antics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They've shown up to court to support him, but they're also out acting like they haven't got a care in the world," says a snitch. "It's a terrible look!"

As earlier reported, the disgraced hip-hop honcho battled federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking – but was found not guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

Angry Team

Article continues below advertisement
diddy combs kids warned shape up dad life behind bars
Source: MEGA

Christian Combs stirs backlash by parading Kanye West into court.

Article continues below advertisement

But while the music mogul was cleared of the more serious charges, he remains jailed after being denied bail while his kids are living it up – and sources said his team is infuriated.

"His advisors are telling him he's gotta give his kids guidelines on how to act," explained an insider.

On June 13, 27-year-old son Christian "King" Combs shocked observers when he warmly greeted disgraced rapper Kanye West outside the courthouse and then escorted the self-proclaimed Nazi inside to watch his dad's trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Oh Yeezus!

Article continues below advertisement
diddy combs kids warned shape up dad life behind bars
Source: MEGA

Jessie and D'Lila strike prom poses as dad Sean 'Diddy' Combs sits behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

But the 48-year-old hatemonger was reportedly not approved to attend that day's trial, and thus sent to an overflowing closed-circuit video room.

But days later, Christian was spotted again with West and friends partying at Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont.

Said an insider: "Christian should not be hanging with Kanye right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Wild Partying

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Using' Jon Voight to 'Fight Angelina Jolie' and 'Win Back His Kids'

Photo of Sofia Vergara and Sandra Vergara

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Nepo Realtor! Sofia Vergara’s Look-Alike Younger Sister Sandra Obtains Real Estate License Just Weeks Before Joining 'Selling Sunset' Cast

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy combs kids warned shape up dad life behind bars
Source: MEGA

Justin Combs' house party rampages leave L.A. landlords fuming.

Meanwhile, Diddy's son Justin, 31, was accused last year of throwing wild rages in rented homes, causing so much damage that L.A. brokers now reportedly refuse to lease to him.

And in May, Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, 18, attended prom, posing for photogs despite their dad's dire legal troubles.

"The way they've all been acting," shared a source. "It's no wonder his team is begging him to get them in line."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.