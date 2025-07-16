EXCLUSIVE: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Wild' Kids Were Slapped With Warning to 'Shape Up' as Their Dad Faced Life Behind Bars

Scandal-scarred Sean "Diddy" Combs fought for his life in court – but sources revealed his kids made a mockery of his defense with their wild partying and outrageous antics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They've shown up to court to support him, but they're also out acting like they haven't got a care in the world," says a snitch. "It's a terrible look!"

As earlier reported, the disgraced hip-hop honcho battled federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking – but was found not guilty.