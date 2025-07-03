Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

We Reveal the Two Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Enforcers' Named By Nearly EVERY Witness in His Shocking Seven-Week Sex Trafficking Trial

Photo of Sean Diddy Combs
Source: MEGA

The jury announced a mixed verdict on July 2nd.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

During the grueling seven-week-long sex trafficking trial, two Sean 'Diddy' Combs "enforcers" were named by nearly every witness who took the stand.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about those two individuals just one day after the disgraced music mogul was found not guilty on the most serious charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's 'Right Hand Woman'

sean diddy combs mega
Source: MEGA

Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, during the nearly two-month-long trial, Khristina Khorram was described as Combs' right-hand woman.

In one of the civil lawsuits filed by producer Lil Rod Jones, Khorram was described to Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislane Maxwell.

Khorram, also known as KK, started working for the disgraced music mogul back in 2013, and by 2020, she was his chief of staff, who led his team of assistants.

A few of KK's tasks reportedly included making sure Combs was not only "happy" – but had a pouch filled with drugs and hotel rooms ready for him to host his famous "freak off" parties.

Another major task KK took on was allegedly convincing a security guard, Eddy Garcia, to accept $50,000 and get rid of the footage of Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her name being mentioned heavily during the trial, Khorram denied any wrongdoing, and in March, she issued a statement: "For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss.

"These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family.

"I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Pal

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

The trial lasted nearly two months.

Article continues below advertisement

Another individual who was brought up quite often during the trial was Combs' friend Damion Butler, also known as D-Roc.

Butler, who was known for going to extreme lengths to help out his longtime pal, often assisted the disgraced mogul to help win back his ex-girlfriend Ventura after violent incidents.

When Ventura took the stand for a grueling few days, she explained how she saw Combs and his employees hop in the car to head to a famous diner after Butler informed him Suge Knight, one of the disgraced music mogul's enemies.

Ventura told the court: "I was crying. I was screaming, like, 'Please don't do anything stupid.' I was really nervous for them. I didn't know what they were going to do."

The Me & U singer revealed after her then-boyfriend and his team returned, she wasn't informed what happened and if they ran into Knight.

Article continues below advertisement

Bailed DENIED

READ MORE ON NEWS
michael madsen arrested domestic battery

Michael Madsen Dead At Age 67: 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' Actor 'Discovered Unresponsive' In His Home By Authorities

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

What Happens Now? Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Next Moves Revealed After His Bail Is Denied — As O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Thinks Rapper's Convictions Will Be Overturned

sean dddy combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was denied bail.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, July 2, a Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict following the seven-week trial.

The disgraced music mogul was found guilty on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering.

Judge Arun Subramanian heard arguments from prosecutors and the disgraced music mogul's defense team after the jury announced ther verdict.

Combs was denied bail however and will now remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for this October.

combs family
Source: MEGA

Diddy was supported by his family and friends.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.