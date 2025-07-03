We Reveal the Two Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Enforcers' Named By Nearly EVERY Witness in His Shocking Seven-Week Sex Trafficking Trial
During the grueling seven-week-long sex trafficking trial, two Sean 'Diddy' Combs "enforcers" were named by nearly every witness who took the stand.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about those two individuals just one day after the disgraced music mogul was found not guilty on the most serious charges.
Diddy's 'Right Hand Woman'
According to reports, during the nearly two-month-long trial, Khristina Khorram was described as Combs' right-hand woman.
In one of the civil lawsuits filed by producer Lil Rod Jones, Khorram was described to Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislane Maxwell.
Khorram, also known as KK, started working for the disgraced music mogul back in 2013, and by 2020, she was his chief of staff, who led his team of assistants.
A few of KK's tasks reportedly included making sure Combs was not only "happy" – but had a pouch filled with drugs and hotel rooms ready for him to host his famous "freak off" parties.
Another major task KK took on was allegedly convincing a security guard, Eddy Garcia, to accept $50,000 and get rid of the footage of Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016.
Despite her name being mentioned heavily during the trial, Khorram denied any wrongdoing, and in March, she issued a statement: "For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss.
"These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family.
"I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone."
Diddy's Pal
Another individual who was brought up quite often during the trial was Combs' friend Damion Butler, also known as D-Roc.
Butler, who was known for going to extreme lengths to help out his longtime pal, often assisted the disgraced mogul to help win back his ex-girlfriend Ventura after violent incidents.
When Ventura took the stand for a grueling few days, she explained how she saw Combs and his employees hop in the car to head to a famous diner after Butler informed him Suge Knight, one of the disgraced music mogul's enemies.
Ventura told the court: "I was crying. I was screaming, like, 'Please don't do anything stupid.' I was really nervous for them. I didn't know what they were going to do."
The Me & U singer revealed after her then-boyfriend and his team returned, she wasn't informed what happened and if they ran into Knight.
Bailed DENIED
On Wednesday, July 2, a Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict following the seven-week trial.
The disgraced music mogul was found guilty on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering.
Judge Arun Subramanian heard arguments from prosecutors and the disgraced music mogul's defense team after the jury announced ther verdict.
Combs was denied bail however and will now remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for this October.