We Reveal the Two Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Enforcers' Named By Nearly EVERY Witness in His Shocking Seven-Week Sex Trafficking Trial

According to reports, during the nearly two-month-long trial, Khristina Khorram was described as Combs' right-hand woman.

In one of the civil lawsuits filed by producer Lil Rod Jones, Khorram was described to Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislane Maxwell.

Khorram, also known as KK, started working for the disgraced music mogul back in 2013, and by 2020, she was his chief of staff, who led his team of assistants.

A few of KK's tasks reportedly included making sure Combs was not only "happy" – but had a pouch filled with drugs and hotel rooms ready for him to host his famous "freak off" parties.

Another major task KK took on was allegedly convincing a security guard, Eddy Garcia, to accept $50,000 and get rid of the footage of Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016.