Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict Latest: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Braced to Learn His Fate Today as Jury Ordered Back into Deliberation to Decide on Final Racketeering Charge

The note said the jury reached a verdict on counts 2-5, which are the sex trafficking and transportation for engaging in prostitution charges.

However, it also indicated that jurors were unable to agree unanimously on count 1 – the racketeering conspiracy charge.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled to give the jury more time to deliberate over the deadlocked charge after receiving proposals from the prosecution and the defense on how to move forward with the split verdict.

Moments later, the judge dismissed the jury for the day and instructed them to continue their deliberation on count one on Wednesday morning.

If agreed by the jurors unanimously, the full verdict could be announced in the courtroom today.